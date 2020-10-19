Korstanje & Steenbergen Look Sharp At HPC Invitational

2020 HPC INVITATIONAL (NED)

Saturday, October 17th & Sunday, October 18th

Amsterdam, Netherlands

SCM (25m)

Qualification meet for 2021 European Short Course Championships

Qualification meet for 2021 World Short Course Championships

We already reported how Arno Kamminga lowered his own national record in the SCM 200 breast while competing at the HPC Invitation this past weekend. But, there were plenty more head-turning swims that went down before the competition was over in Amsterdam.

For instance, NC State’s Nyls Korstanje produced a new lifetime best in the men’s 100m free, posting a quick 47.03 for the win over Jesse Puts. Splitting 21.93/25.10, Korstanje got to the wall .31 ahead of Puts’ time of 47.34. In doing so, Korstanje’s result overtook his previous personal best of 47.33 he logged in the prelims of the 2017 European Short Course Championships for 9th place.

Korstanje’s 47.03 effort now ranks him as the 3rd fastest Dutchman of all-time, sitting only behind icon Pieter van den Hoogenband (46.81, 2003) and Kyle Stolk (46.88, 2019).

Next on Korstanje’s plate was the 50m fly, with the sprinter lowering Puts’ former national standard of 22.72 that’s been on the books since 2018. Korstanje checked in with a time of 22.35 to establish a new record and check-in just outside the top 20 performers’ all-time list.

Korstanje already owns the long course 50 fly national record from his performance this past August.

Lotte Hosper also made waves among the younger set, hitting two new Dutch Age Records for 18-year-olds, including a PB of 2:10.72 in the 200m fly, as well as 2:14.92 in the 200mIM.

Finally, Marrit Steenbergen looked sharp in this competition, getting on the board with the following times.

50m free – 24.59

100m free – 53.13

100m IM – 58.95

Steenbergen burst onto the international scene by way of her wreaking havoc at the 2015 European Games. She raced her way to 6 medals and followed that up with 3 medals at the 2016 European Long Course Championships.

Now at 20 years of age, her times here are a good indication that the one-time Olympic team contender may yet become a valuable relay member for the Netherlands. Her 24.59 50m free time here overtook her previous PB of 24.92 logged way back in 2017. Additionally, her 53.13 outing was also a new carer-quickest, surpassing her own 53.35 from 5 years ago.

Finally, here 58.95 100m IM represents her 2nd fastest time ever, sitting only behind the 58.81 she logged for 4th place at the 2016 World Short Course Championships.