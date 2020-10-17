Arno Kamminga Qualifies For World SC C’ships With 200 Breast Dutch Record

2020 HPC INVITATIONAL (NED)

Saturday, October 17th & Sunday, October 18th

Amsterdam, Netherlands

SCM (25m)

Qualification meet for 2021 European Short Course Championships

Qualification meet for 2021 World Short Course Championships

SwimSwam Meet Preview

Entries/Results

Opting out of season 2 of the International Swimming League (ISL), reigning European Short Course champion Arno Kamminga of the Netherlands is making waves of his own this weekend. The 24-year-old raced in the men’s 200m breaststroke on day 1 of the HPC Invitational in Amsterdam, firing off a new national record en route to gold.

Seemingly dropping time with every swim, today was no different for the national team member who punched a winning effort of 2:02.23. That outing sliced .13 off of his previous lifetime best and Dutch NR of 2:02.36 Kamminga produced for gold in Glasgow last December.

The results link above is rendering errors at the time of publishing. We have seen official results, however, with splits as follows for Kamminga’s swim today: 59.08/1:03.15.

We do know that his 2:02.23 easily clears the qualification time for the European Short Course Championships, which stands at 2:06.23. Additionally, Kamminga’s effort dips under the 2021 World Short Course Championships minimum time requirement which stands at the same time of 2:06.23.