Katie Ledecky: “I have to breathe every stroke in the 50” (Video)

2019 PRO SWIM SERIES – RICHMOND
- April 10-13, 2019
- Collegiate School Aquatics Center, Richmond, VA
- Meet information
- Psych Sheets
- Live results
- TV/Live Stream Schedule
- Live Stream – USA Swimming (Prelims & Finals)
- Live Stream – NBC Sports (Finals)
- Friday Finals Heat Sheet
Reported by Nick Pecoraro.
WOMEN’S 400 FREE
- PSS Record: Katie Ledecky – 3:57.94
Top 3 Finishers:
- GOLD: Katie Ledecky– 4:01.50
- SILVER: Leah Smith– 4:05.17
- BRONZE: Kaersten Meitz– 4:09.20
Swimming the 2nd-fastest time in the world, an unsual position for this star, was Katie Ledecky, hot off the heels of her B-final swim in the 50 free. Her winning time of 4:01.50 is just 2 seconds off of Aussie Ariarne Titmus’ leading time of 3:59.66. Leah Smith‘s second place time of 4:05.17 bumped her up from 15th to 5th in the world this year. Third-place finisher Kaersten Meitz took third with a 4:09.20, just sneaking into the top-25 times in the world.
Makes sense, it’s not like she’s swimming the 50 cuz she wants to be good at the 50…if she changed her stroke for the 50 that would kind of defeat the purpose