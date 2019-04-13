Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Katie Ledecky: “I have to breathe every stroke in the 50” (Video)

2019 PRO SWIM SERIES – RICHMOND

Reported by Nick Pecoraro.

WOMEN’S 400 FREE

Top 3 Finishers:

Swimming the 2nd-fastest time in the world, an unsual position for this star, was Katie Ledecky, hot off the heels of her B-final swim in the 50 free. Her winning time of 4:01.50 is just 2 seconds off of Aussie Ariarne Titmus’ leading time of 3:59.66. Leah Smith‘s second place time of 4:05.17 bumped her up from 15th to 5th in the world this year. Third-place finisher Kaersten Meitz took third with a 4:09.20, just sneaking into the top-25 times in the world.

Eagleswim

Makes sense, it’s not like she’s swimming the 50 cuz she wants to be good at the 50…if she changed her stroke for the 50 that would kind of defeat the purpose

22 seconds ago

