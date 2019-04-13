Katie Ledecky: “I have to breathe every stroke in the 50” (Video)

2019 PRO SWIM SERIES – RICHMOND

Reported by Nick Pecoraro.

WOMEN’S 400 FREE

PSS Record: Katie Ledecky – 3:57.94

Top 3 Finishers:

Swimming the 2nd-fastest time in the world, an unsual position for this star, was Katie Ledecky, hot off the heels of her B-final swim in the 50 free. Her winning time of 4:01.50 is just 2 seconds off of Aussie Ariarne Titmus’ leading time of 3:59.66. Leah Smith‘s second place time of 4:05.17 bumped her up from 15th to 5th in the world this year. Third-place finisher Kaersten Meitz took third with a 4:09.20, just sneaking into the top-25 times in the world.