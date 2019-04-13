Zellmann Clocks 1:46.89 In Stockholm To Become 4th Fastest German Ever

2019 SWIM OPEN STOCKHOLM

Germany’s Poul Zellmann powered his way from 3rd seed after heats to the top of the pack in tonight’s final of the men’s 200m free to kick-off day 2 of the Stockholm Open. He touched the wall first tonight in a gold medal-garnering effort of 1:46.89.

Splitting 52.13/54.76, the 23-year-old Zellmann put up the fastest time of his career, crushing his previous swiftest of 1:47.14 produced in Berlin 2 years ago. As such, tonight’s performance represents the first time he’s ever gone under the 1:47 barrier in the event and just the 2nd time he’s ever been under 1:48.

In fact, Zellmann’s outing now ranks him as the 4th fastest German performer in history, with only the following 3 men having clocked quicker times:

Zellmann was with stellar company tonight in the form of Lithuania’s Danas Rapsys and German teammate Jacob Heidtmann, whose name appears on the aforementioned list. Rapsys clocked 1:47.02 for silver in Stockholm tonight while Hiedtmann finished in 1:47.38 for bronze.

The German now enters the world rankings at #12, while Heidtmann is already at #11 with his 1:45.83 from last weekend.