Zellmann Clocks 1:46.89 In Stockholm To Become 4th Fastest German Ever

2019 SWIM OPEN STOCKHOLM
- Friday, April 12th – Monday, April 15th
- Eriksdalsbadet, Stockholm, Sweden
- LCM
- SwimSwam Meet Preview
- Day 1 Prelims Recap/Day 1 Finals Recap
- Day 2 Prelims Recap
- Start Lists
- Results
Germany’s Poul Zellmann powered his way from 3rd seed after heats to the top of the pack in tonight’s final of the men’s 200m free to kick-off day 2 of the Stockholm Open. He touched the wall first tonight in a gold medal-garnering effort of 1:46.89.
Splitting 52.13/54.76, the 23-year-old Zellmann put up the fastest time of his career, crushing his previous swiftest of 1:47.14 produced in Berlin 2 years ago. As such, tonight’s performance represents the first time he’s ever gone under the 1:47 barrier in the event and just the 2nd time he’s ever been under 1:48.
In fact, Zellmann’s outing now ranks him as the 4th fastest German performer in history, with only the following 3 men having clocked quicker times:
|1:42.00
|Paul Biedermann
|GER
|2009 World Champs
|7/26/2009
|Rome
|1:46.44
|Florian Vogel
|GER
|German Championships
|5/5/2016
|Berlin
|1:46.52
|Jacob Heidtmann
|GER
|2018 European Champs
|8/4/2018
|Glasgow
Zellmann was with stellar company tonight in the form of Lithuania’s Danas Rapsys and German teammate Jacob Heidtmann, whose name appears on the aforementioned list. Rapsys clocked 1:47.02 for silver in Stockholm tonight while Hiedtmann finished in 1:47.38 for bronze.
The German now enters the world rankings at #12, while Heidtmann is already at #11 with his 1:45.83 from last weekend.
2018-2019 LCM MEN 200 FREE
MALYUTIN
1.45.46
|2
|Fernando
SCHEFFER
|BRA
|1.45.51
|12/21
|3
|Katsuhiro
MATSUMOTO
|JPN
|1.45.63
|04/04
|4
|Sun
YANG
|CHN
|1.45.73
|03/26
|5
|Dominik
KOZMA
|HUN
|1.45.77
|03/30
Leave a Reply