Katie Ledecky Featured on the Cover of National Geographic

It’s been a big month for Katie Ledecky. Just days after announcing a partnership with major swimwear brand TYR at the Pro Swim in Santa Clara, Ledecky announced via social media that she would be gracing the cover of the July issue of National Geographic, which hits newsstands June 26th.

Ledecky is the featured athlete in an article titled “Building a better athlete“, which features numerous athletes who have been deemed incredible including Ledecky, track star Usain Bolt, Paralympian Jarryd Wallace, and swimmings own Michael Andrew. This is the first time that an Olympic swimmer has ever been on the cover of National Geographic. Ledecky also shared this photo to her instagram account today, which was used in the feature.