Ledecky, Ransford Named At-Large Academic All-Americans of the Year

Courtesy: CoSIDA

AUSTIN, Texas – University of Michigan senior swimmer PJ Ransford and Stanford University sophomore swimmer Katie Ledecky headline the 2018 Google Cloud Academic All-America® Division I Men’s and Women’s At-Large teams, as selected by the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA).

Ransford and Ledecky have been selected as the 2018 Google Cloud Academic All-America® Team Members of the Year for Division I at-large programs. The at-large teams for the Google Cloud Academic All-America® program include the sports of fencing, golf, gymnastics, ice hockey, lacrosse, rifle, skiing, swimming & diving, tennis and water polo for both men and women, as well as beach volleyball, bowling, field hockey and rowing for women, and volleyball and wrestling for men.

Ransford is a three-time Academic All-America® honoree, having earned first-team accolades the past two years. He is also a two-time NCAA Elite 90 Award recipient, a three-time College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) All-American and three-time CSCAA honorable mention All-American, and the 2016 Big Ten Conference champion in the 1,650-yard freestyle. He is a member of the 2017-18 U.S. National Team. Last month, he was chosen as one of University of Michigan’s recipients of the Big Ten Medal of Honor, as well as the Big Ten Postgraduate Scholarship. He graduated from Michigan in December with his bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering, having compiled a perfect 4.00 GPA.

Ledecky is one of the most decorated swimmers in history, having earned five Olympic gold medals and 14 World Championship gold medals, as well as 14 USA Swimming national championships. She is the current world record holder in the 400-meter, 800-meter and 1,500-meter freestyle events, broke 11 American records, 15 NCAA records and six NCAA meet records during her collegiate career, and won eight NCAA titles, including 2018 crowns in the 500 free, 800 free relay and 1,650 free (setting an NCAA meet record in the latter event). A nine-time CSCAA All-American and 2017 recipient of the Honda-Broderick Cup and Honda Sport Award, Ledecky announced in March she will forego her final two years of NCAA athletic eligibility (while continuing her academic studies at Stanford) to pursue professional opportunities and train for the 2020 U.S. Olympic Trials after helping Stanford earn its second consecutive NCAA championship.

No less than 38 of the 45 members of the 2018 Google Cloud Academic All-America® Division I Men’s At-Large Team have at least a 3.90 GPA, with 27 student-athletes maintaining a 4.00 GPA (or better) as either undergraduate or graduate students. The 17 members of the first team (which was expanded due to ties in the voting) have an average GPA of 4.01.

Along with Ransford, the Google Cloud Academic All-America® Division I Men’s At-Large Team features eight other repeat performers from last year’s CoSIDA Academic All-America® At-Large Team – Felix Albert (University of Hawaii), Marat Amaltdinov (Purdue University), Jacopo Gliozzi (College of William & Mary), Kyle Haak (U.S. Air Force Academy), Anton Ipsen (North Carolina State University), Luke Kaliszak (University of Alabama), Clay Ream (North Dakota State University) and Ben Reeves (Yale University).

On the women’s side, 41 of the 45 members of the 2018 Google Cloud Academic All-America® Division I Women’s At-Large Team achieved at least a 3.90 GPA, with 35 student-athletes compiling a 4.00 GPA (or better) during their undergraduate and/or graduate careers. The 15 members of the first team recorded a 3.99 average GPA.

The Google Cloud Academic All-America® Division I Women’s At-Large Team has eight repeat performers from last year’s CoSIDA Academic All-America® At-Large Team – Mackenzie Brannan (University of Alabama), Danielle Breen (University of Nebraska), Ines Delpech (Kent State University), Elizabeth Gratz (West Virginia University), Josie Kuhlman (University of Florida), Leona Maguire (Duke University), Alex McMurtry (University of Florida) and Ginny Thrasher (West Virginia University) — with Brannan, Gratz and McMurtry each earning their third Academic All-America® citation this year.

2018 Google Cloud Academic All-America® At-Large Teams – NCAA Division I

MEN’S TEAM

FIRST TEAM Sport Name School Yr. GPA Major Tennis Felix Albert (3) University of Hawaii Sr. 4 Finance Swimming Laurent Bams University of Alabama Jr. 4 Accounting Tennis Linus Erhart University of Nebraska Gr. 4.00/3.91 International Business Management / MBA Gymnastics Jacopo Gliozzi (2) College of William & Mary Jr. 4 Physics Volleyball Alex Harthaller Pepperdine University Sr. 4 International Business Golf Alex Herrmann Georgia State University Sr. 4.14 Managerial Sciences Swimming Robert Howard University of Alabama Jr. 4 Accounting Swimming Anton Ipsen (1) North Carolina State University Sr. 4 Industrial Engineering Swimming Luke Kaliszak (1) University of Alabama Sr. 3.98 Pre-Med Volleyball Marko Kostich Harvard University Sr. 4 Statistics Swimming Riley League Davidson College Sr. 4 Philosophy / Economics Ice Hockey Olivier Mantha University of Alaska Anchorage Sr. 4 Mathematics Swimming PJ Ransford (1) (*) University of Michigan Sr. 4 Mechanical Engineering Wrestling Clay Ream (1) North Dakota State University Sr. 3.97 Biochemistry & Molecular Biology Gymnastics Noah Roberson Penn State University Jr. 4 Biomedical Engineering / Biomechanical Eng. Tennis Peter Tarwid Brown University Sr. 4 Economics Golf Nathan Tenpas Davidson College Sr. 4 Mathematics SECOND TEAM Sport Name School Yr. GPA Major Golf James Beckner Middle Tennessee State University Jr. 4 Biology Skiing Martin Bergstroem University of Utah Sr. 3.94 Mathematics Tennis Nuno Borges Mississippi State University Jr. 3.84 Kinesiology Swimming Chris Cole Southern Illinois University Jr. 4 Journalism Wrestling Adam Coon University of Michigan Gr. 3.57/4.00 Space Engineering (G) / Aerospace Eng. (UG) Swimming Caeleb Dressel University of Florida Sr. 3.3 Natural Resource Conservation Tennis William Edin Idaho State University Gr. 4.00/4.00 MBA Ice Hockey Kyle Haak (3) U.S. Air Force Academy Jr. 3.96 Physics Golf Zach Jewell Bradley University Sr. 4 Marketing Tennis Brooks Kendall Creighton University Sr. 4 Financial Analysis Gymnastics Robert Neff Stanford University Sr. 3.67 Computer Science Gymnastics Brian Schibler University of Oklahoma Jr. 4 Chemical Biosciences / Spanish Swimming Andreas Vazaios North Carolina State University Jr. 3.93 Psychology Wrestling Corey Wilding U.S. Naval Academy Sr. 3.99 Operations Research THIRD TEAM Sport Name School Yr. GPA Major Ice Hockey Dylan Abood U.S. Air Force Academy Sr. 3.85 Electrical Engineering Swimming Marat Amaltdinov (2) Purdue University Gr. 3.81/3.67 Finance Lacrosse Chris Blewitt Saint Joseph’s University Sr. 3.9 Finance / Economics Gymnastics Christian Correale U.S. Naval Academy Jr. 3.97 Applied Mathematics Fencing Eli Dershwitz Harvard University Jr. 3.75 History Fencing Pascual Di Tella Duke University Sr. 3.67 Political Science / Philosophy Swimming Pawel Furtek University of Southern California Sr. 3.92 Computer Engineering & Computer Science Lacrosse Conor Gaffney Lehigh University So. 4 Mechanical Engineering Lacrosse Nick Griffin UMBC So. 4 Chemical Engineering Swimming Mitchell Petras Louisiana State University Jr. 4 Petroleum Engineering Gymnastics Yaroslav Pochinka University of Minnesota Sr. 3.91 Neuroscience Tennis Logan Powell Lamar University Sr. 4 Psychology Lacrosse Ben Reeves (3) Yale University Sr. 3.89 Molecular, Cellular & Developmental Biology Tennis Dustin Werner Campbell University Jr. 4 Economics & Business Administration

Google Cloud Academic All-America® of the Year: PJ Ransford, University of Michigan

(1) – CoSIDA Academic All-America® first team selection in 2017

(2) – CoSIDA Academic All-America® second team selection in 2017

(*) – CoSIDA Academic All-America® second team selection in 2016

WOMEN’S TEAM

FIRST TEAM Sport Name School Yr. GPA Major Swimming Nele Albers Fordham University Sr. 4 Computer Science Gymnastics Mackenzie Brannan (1) (*) University of Alabama Sr. 4 Psychology Gymnastics Danielle Breen (2) University of Nebraska Sr. 4 Accounting Rowing Stephanie Call University of Tulsa Sr. 4 Chemical Engineering Field Hockey Ines Delpech (2) Kent State University Sr. 4 Sociology Lacrosse Gabriella Di Domizio Iona College Sr. 4 ACS Chemistry Swimming Ella Eastin Stanford University Jr. 3.75 Human Biology Golf Madison Glennie Drake University Sr. 4 English / Law, Politics & Society Rifle Elizabeth Gratz (1) ($) West Virginia University Sr. 4 Marketing Skiing Katharine Irwin University of New Mexico Jr. 4.1 Biochemistry & Molecular Biology Tennis Josie Kuhlman (2) University of Florida Sr. 4 Public Relations Swimming Katie Ledecky Stanford University So. 3.99 Psychology Swimming Hannah Moore North Carolina State University Sr. 4 Nutrition Science Rowing Nicole Van Oort George Mason University Sr. 4 Mathematics Swimming Sydney Zupan Missouri State University Sr. 4 Cell & Molecular Biology SECOND TEAM Sport Name School Yr. GPA Major Tennis Brittney Covington Austin Peay State University Sr. 4 Biology / English Rowing Paige Danielson Washington State University Jr. 4 Electrical Engineering Swimming Alicia Finnigan Liberty University Jr. 4 Interdisciplinary Studies Water Polo Makenzie Fischer Stanford University So. 3.99 Undeclared Tennis Lindsey Hodge Rice University Sr. 4.02 Sport Management Bowling Jalesa Johnson University of Maryland Eastern Shore Sr. 4 Rehabilitation Psychology Golf Roberta Liti Arizona State University Sr. 4 Management / Business Golf Leona Maguire (1) Duke University Sr. 3.94 Psychology / Markets & Management Certificate Gymnastics Alex McMurtry (1) ($) University of Florida Sr. 3.98 Applied Physiology & Kinesiology Tennis Lily Miyazaki University of Oklahoma Sr. 4 Mathematics (UG) / Mgt. of Information Tech. (G) Field Hockey Selina Reichert Quinnipiac University Sr. 4 Biomedical Studies Tennis Grace Summers Eastern Illinois University Sr. 4 Kinesiology & Sports Studies / Exercise Science Rifle Ginny Thrasher (2) West Virginia University Jr. 3.9 Biomedical Engineering Golf Lauren Tibbets Butler University Jr. 4 Actuarial Science Swimming Temarie Tomley University of Alabama Sr. 4 Human Performance Exercise Science Tennis Lidia Yanes Garcia Austin Peay State University Jr. 4 Computer Science THIRD TEAM Sport Name School Yr. GPA Major Ice Hockey Janine Alder St. Cloud State University So. 4 Mass Communications Ice Hockey Sydney Baldwin University of Minnesota Sr. 3.6 Human Resources Develop. / Health Services Mgmt. Tennis Sofia Blanco Oklahoma State University Jr. 4 Psychology Swimming Sharli Brady University of Missouri Sr. 3.84 Communication Sciences & Disorders Tennis Andie Daniell University of Alabama Jr. 4 Human Performance Exercise Science Golf Kristen Gillman University of Alabama So. 4 Marketing Tennis Paula Goetz West Virginia University Jr. 4 Industrial Engineering Swimming Bryn Handley Southern Illinois University Sr. 4 Behavior Analysis & Therapy Skiing Julie Mohagen University of Utah Jr. 4 Finance Ice Hockey Sidney Peters University of Minnesota Sr. 3.74 Kinesiology Bowling Kristin Quah Vanderbilt University Jr. 3.95 Biomedical & Electrical Engineering Tennis Dany Raygadas Southeastern Louisiana University Sr. 4 Computer Science Golf Petra Salko University of Oregon Jr. 4.08 Business Administration Swimming Asia Seidt University of Kentucky So. 4 Kinesiology

Google Cloud Academic All-America® of the Year: Katie Ledecky, Stanford

(1) – CoSIDA Academic All-America® first team selection in 2017

(2) – CoSIDA Academic All-America® second team selection in 2017

(*) – CoSIDA Academic All-America® second team selection in 2016

($) – CoSIDA Academic All-America® third team selection in 2016