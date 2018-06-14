Ledecky, Ransford Named At-Large Academic All-Americans of the Year

June 14th, 2018 Big Ten, College, Pac-12

Courtesy: CoSIDA

AUSTIN, Texas  – University of Michigan senior swimmer PJ Ransford and Stanford University sophomore swimmer Katie Ledecky headline the 2018 Google Cloud Academic All-America® Division I Men’s and Women’s At-Large teams, as selected by the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA).

Ransford and Ledecky have been selected as the 2018 Google Cloud Academic All-America® Team Members of the Year for Division I at-large programs. The at-large teams for the Google Cloud Academic All-America® program include the sports of fencing, golf, gymnastics, ice hockey, lacrosse, rifle, skiing, swimming & diving, tennis and water polo for both men and women, as well as beach volleyball, bowling, field hockey and rowing for women, and volleyball and wrestling for men.

Ransford is a three-time Academic All-America® honoree, having earned first-team accolades the past two years. He is also a two-time NCAA Elite 90 Award recipient, a three-time College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) All-American and three-time CSCAA honorable mention All-American, and the 2016 Big Ten Conference champion in the 1,650-yard freestyle. He is a member of the 2017-18 U.S. National Team. Last month, he was chosen as one of University of Michigan’s recipients of the Big Ten Medal of Honor, as well as the Big Ten Postgraduate Scholarship. He graduated from Michigan in December with his bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering, having compiled a perfect 4.00 GPA.

Ledecky is one of the most decorated swimmers in history, having earned five Olympic gold medals and 14 World Championship gold medals, as well as 14 USA Swimming national championships. She is the current world record holder in the 400-meter, 800-meter and 1,500-meter freestyle events, broke 11 American records, 15 NCAA records and six NCAA meet records during her collegiate career, and won eight NCAA titles, including 2018 crowns in the 500 free, 800 free relay and 1,650 free (setting an NCAA meet record in the latter event). A nine-time CSCAA All-American and 2017 recipient of the Honda-Broderick Cup and Honda Sport Award, Ledecky announced in March she will forego her final two years of NCAA athletic eligibility (while continuing her academic studies at Stanford) to pursue professional opportunities and train for the 2020 U.S. Olympic Trials after helping Stanford earn its second consecutive NCAA championship.

No less than 38 of the 45 members of the 2018 Google Cloud Academic All-America® Division I Men’s At-Large Team have at least a 3.90 GPA, with 27 student-athletes maintaining a 4.00 GPA (or better) as either undergraduate or graduate students. The 17 members of the first team (which was expanded due to ties in the voting) have an average GPA of 4.01.

Along with Ransford, the Google Cloud Academic All-America® Division I Men’s At-Large Team features eight other repeat performers from last year’s CoSIDA Academic All-America® At-Large Team – Felix Albert (University of Hawaii), Marat Amaltdinov (Purdue University), Jacopo Gliozzi (College of William & Mary), Kyle Haak (U.S. Air Force Academy), Anton Ipsen (North Carolina State University), Luke Kaliszak (University of Alabama), Clay Ream (North Dakota State University) and Ben Reeves (Yale University).

On the women’s side, 41 of the 45 members of the 2018 Google Cloud Academic All-America® Division I Women’s At-Large Team achieved at least a 3.90 GPA, with 35 student-athletes compiling a 4.00 GPA (or better) during their undergraduate and/or graduate careers. The 15 members of the first team recorded a 3.99 average GPA.

The Google Cloud Academic All-America® Division I Women’s At-Large Team has eight repeat performers from last year’s CoSIDA Academic All-America® At-Large Team – Mackenzie Brannan (University of Alabama), Danielle Breen (University of Nebraska), Ines Delpech (Kent State University), Elizabeth Gratz (West Virginia University), Josie Kuhlman (University of Florida), Leona Maguire (Duke University), Alex McMurtry (University of Florida) and Ginny Thrasher (West Virginia University) — with Brannan, Gratz and McMurtry each earning their third Academic All-America® citation this year.

 

2018 Google Cloud Academic All-America® At-Large Teams – NCAA Division I

MEN’S TEAM

FIRST TEAM
Sport Name School Yr. GPA Major
Tennis Felix Albert (3) University of Hawaii Sr. 4 Finance
Swimming Laurent Bams University of Alabama Jr. 4 Accounting
Tennis Linus Erhart University of Nebraska Gr. 4.00/3.91 International Business Management / MBA
Gymnastics Jacopo Gliozzi (2) College of William & Mary Jr. 4 Physics
Volleyball Alex Harthaller Pepperdine University Sr. 4 International Business
Golf Alex Herrmann Georgia State University Sr. 4.14 Managerial Sciences
Swimming Robert Howard University of Alabama Jr. 4 Accounting
Swimming Anton Ipsen (1) North Carolina State University Sr. 4 Industrial Engineering
Swimming Luke Kaliszak (1) University of Alabama Sr. 3.98 Pre-Med
Volleyball Marko Kostich Harvard University Sr. 4 Statistics
Swimming Riley League Davidson College Sr. 4 Philosophy / Economics
Ice Hockey Olivier Mantha University of Alaska Anchorage Sr. 4 Mathematics
Swimming PJ Ransford (1) (*) University of Michigan Sr. 4 Mechanical Engineering
Wrestling Clay Ream (1) North Dakota State University Sr. 3.97 Biochemistry & Molecular Biology
Gymnastics Noah Roberson Penn State University Jr. 4 Biomedical Engineering / Biomechanical Eng.
Tennis Peter Tarwid Brown University Sr. 4 Economics
Golf Nathan Tenpas Davidson College Sr. 4 Mathematics
SECOND TEAM
Sport Name School Yr. GPA Major
Golf James Beckner Middle Tennessee State University Jr. 4 Biology
Skiing Martin Bergstroem University of Utah Sr. 3.94 Mathematics
Tennis Nuno Borges Mississippi State University Jr. 3.84 Kinesiology
Swimming Chris Cole Southern Illinois University Jr. 4 Journalism
Wrestling Adam Coon University of Michigan Gr. 3.57/4.00 Space Engineering (G) / Aerospace Eng. (UG)
Swimming Caeleb Dressel University of Florida Sr. 3.3 Natural Resource Conservation
Tennis William Edin Idaho State University Gr. 4.00/4.00 MBA
Ice Hockey Kyle Haak (3) U.S. Air Force Academy Jr. 3.96 Physics
Golf Zach Jewell Bradley University Sr. 4 Marketing
Tennis Brooks Kendall Creighton University Sr. 4 Financial Analysis
Gymnastics Robert Neff Stanford University Sr. 3.67 Computer Science
Gymnastics Brian Schibler University of Oklahoma Jr. 4 Chemical Biosciences / Spanish
Swimming Andreas Vazaios North Carolina State University Jr. 3.93 Psychology
Wrestling Corey Wilding U.S. Naval Academy Sr. 3.99 Operations Research
THIRD TEAM
Sport Name School Yr. GPA Major
Ice Hockey Dylan Abood U.S. Air Force Academy Sr. 3.85 Electrical Engineering
Swimming Marat Amaltdinov (2) Purdue University Gr. 3.81/3.67 Finance
Lacrosse Chris Blewitt Saint Joseph’s University Sr. 3.9 Finance / Economics
Gymnastics Christian Correale U.S. Naval Academy Jr. 3.97 Applied Mathematics
Fencing Eli Dershwitz Harvard University Jr. 3.75 History
Fencing Pascual Di Tella Duke University Sr. 3.67 Political Science / Philosophy
Swimming Pawel Furtek University of Southern California Sr. 3.92 Computer Engineering & Computer Science
Lacrosse Conor Gaffney Lehigh University So. 4 Mechanical Engineering
Lacrosse Nick Griffin UMBC So. 4 Chemical Engineering
Swimming Mitchell Petras Louisiana State University Jr. 4 Petroleum Engineering
Gymnastics Yaroslav Pochinka University of Minnesota Sr. 3.91 Neuroscience
Tennis Logan Powell Lamar University Sr. 4 Psychology
Lacrosse Ben Reeves (3) Yale University Sr. 3.89 Molecular, Cellular & Developmental Biology
Tennis Dustin Werner Campbell University Jr. 4 Economics & Business Administration

Google Cloud Academic All-America® of the Year: PJ Ransford, University of Michigan

(1) – CoSIDA Academic All-America® first team selection in 2017
(2) – CoSIDA Academic All-America® second team selection in 2017
(*) – CoSIDA Academic All-America® second team selection in 2016

WOMEN’S TEAM

FIRST TEAM
Sport Name School Yr. GPA Major
Swimming Nele Albers Fordham University Sr. 4 Computer Science
Gymnastics Mackenzie Brannan (1) (*) University of Alabama Sr. 4 Psychology
Gymnastics Danielle Breen (2) University of Nebraska Sr. 4 Accounting
Rowing Stephanie Call University of Tulsa Sr. 4 Chemical Engineering
Field Hockey Ines Delpech (2) Kent State University Sr. 4 Sociology
Lacrosse Gabriella Di Domizio Iona College Sr. 4 ACS Chemistry
Swimming Ella Eastin Stanford University Jr. 3.75 Human Biology
Golf Madison Glennie Drake University Sr. 4 English / Law, Politics & Society
Rifle Elizabeth Gratz (1) ($) West Virginia University Sr. 4 Marketing
Skiing Katharine Irwin University of New Mexico Jr. 4.1 Biochemistry & Molecular Biology
Tennis Josie Kuhlman (2) University of Florida Sr. 4 Public Relations
Swimming Katie Ledecky Stanford University So. 3.99 Psychology
Swimming Hannah Moore North Carolina State University Sr. 4 Nutrition Science
Rowing Nicole Van Oort George Mason University Sr. 4 Mathematics
Swimming Sydney Zupan Missouri State University Sr. 4 Cell & Molecular Biology
SECOND TEAM
Sport Name School Yr. GPA Major
Tennis Brittney Covington Austin Peay State University Sr. 4 Biology / English
Rowing Paige Danielson Washington State University Jr. 4 Electrical Engineering
Swimming Alicia Finnigan Liberty University Jr. 4 Interdisciplinary Studies
Water Polo Makenzie Fischer Stanford University So. 3.99 Undeclared
Tennis Lindsey Hodge Rice University Sr. 4.02 Sport Management
Bowling Jalesa Johnson University of Maryland Eastern Shore Sr. 4 Rehabilitation Psychology
Golf Roberta Liti Arizona State University Sr. 4 Management / Business
Golf Leona Maguire (1) Duke University Sr. 3.94 Psychology / Markets & Management Certificate
Gymnastics Alex McMurtry (1) ($) University of Florida Sr. 3.98 Applied Physiology & Kinesiology
Tennis Lily Miyazaki University of Oklahoma Sr. 4 Mathematics (UG) / Mgt. of Information Tech. (G)
Field Hockey Selina Reichert Quinnipiac University Sr. 4 Biomedical Studies
Tennis Grace Summers Eastern Illinois University Sr. 4 Kinesiology & Sports Studies / Exercise Science
Rifle Ginny Thrasher (2) West Virginia University Jr. 3.9 Biomedical Engineering
Golf Lauren Tibbets Butler University Jr. 4 Actuarial Science
Swimming Temarie Tomley University of Alabama Sr. 4 Human Performance Exercise Science
Tennis Lidia Yanes Garcia Austin Peay State University Jr. 4 Computer Science
THIRD TEAM
Sport Name School Yr. GPA Major
Ice Hockey Janine Alder St. Cloud State University So. 4 Mass Communications
Ice Hockey Sydney Baldwin University of Minnesota Sr. 3.6 Human Resources Develop. / Health Services Mgmt.
Tennis Sofia Blanco Oklahoma State University Jr. 4 Psychology
Swimming Sharli Brady University of Missouri Sr. 3.84 Communication Sciences & Disorders
Tennis Andie Daniell University of Alabama Jr. 4 Human Performance Exercise Science
Golf Kristen Gillman University of Alabama So. 4 Marketing
Tennis Paula Goetz West Virginia University Jr. 4 Industrial Engineering
Swimming Bryn Handley Southern Illinois University Sr. 4 Behavior Analysis & Therapy
Skiing Julie Mohagen University of Utah Jr. 4 Finance
Ice Hockey Sidney Peters University of Minnesota Sr. 3.74 Kinesiology
Bowling Kristin Quah Vanderbilt University Jr. 3.95 Biomedical & Electrical Engineering
Tennis Dany Raygadas Southeastern Louisiana University Sr. 4 Computer Science
Golf Petra Salko University of Oregon Jr. 4.08 Business Administration
Swimming Asia Seidt University of Kentucky So. 4 Kinesiology

Google Cloud Academic All-America® of the Year: Katie Ledecky, Stanford

(1) – CoSIDA Academic All-America® first team selection in 2017
(2) – CoSIDA Academic All-America® second team selection in 2017
(*) – CoSIDA Academic All-America® second team selection in 2016
($) – CoSIDA Academic All-America® third team selection in 2016

PK Doesn't Like His Long Name

Someone please ask what class and what grade resulted in Ledecky getting a 3.99, I guarantee you it drives her more nuts than any swimming struggle she has ever had.

1 hour ago
dmswim

Stanford gives out 4.3s for A+s so she’s got a good shot at bringing it back up above a 4.0.

58 minutes ago
Jim C

I wondered how she could get a GPA so close to 4.00 without actually being a 4.00. It seems impossible that she had taken 100 classes with 99 As and 1 B.

30 minutes ago
Oops

Classes probably have different credit amounts, so an B in a 4 credit class affects someone’s GPA more than a B in a 1 credit class etc.

1 minute ago

