39 British Swimmers Set to Compete at Sette Colli

Courtesy: British Swimming
Swimmers will take a trip to Italy’s Sette Colli 2018 event next week, in preparation for this year’s Europeans.
A 39-strong squad will be competing in the Stadio del Nuoto in Rome, giving them a final chance to prepare against world class competition before Glasgow 2018 in August.
Team Leader Chris Spice, said: “Sette Colli is a fantastic event that gives our swimmers another opportunity to perform on an international stage prior to our benchmark meet of the year. Some of our junior swimmers competing in Glasgow will get their racing experience in Helsinki at the European Junior Championships so are not in this squad.
“This meet is a key part of our national race strategy and the timing allows our athletes to practice their race processes before they begin their final preparations into the Europeans.”
The event will take place from June 29 to July 1 and will feature eight Commonwealth Champions in Duncan Scott, James Wilby, Adam Peaty, Sarah Vasey, Ben Proud, Aimee Wilmott, Alys Thomas and Siobhan Marie O’Connor.
The squad is:
- Charlotte Atkinson
- Imogen Clarke
- Elliot Clogg
- David Cumberlidge
- Georgia Davies
- Kathleen Dawson
- Tom Derbyshire
- Eleanor Faulkner
- Tom Fannon
- Jessica Fullalove
- Luke Greenbank
- Kathryn Greenslade
- James Guy
- Holly Hibbott
- Lucy Hope
- Anna Hopkin
- Calum Jarvis
- Daniel Jervis
- Cameron Kurle
- Jay Lelliott
- Max Litchfield
- Craig McLean
- Craig McNally
- Hannah Miley
- Stephen Milne
- Ross Murdoch
- Siobhan- Marie O’Connor
- Molly Renshaw
- Adam Peaty
- Ben Proud
- Duncan Scott
- Alys Thomas
- Chloe Tutton
- Sarah Vasey
- James Wilby
- Cassie Wild
- Brodie Williams
- Aimee Willmott
- Abbie Wood
Tickets for the European Championships, which take place from the 2nd to 12th of August in Glasgow, are still available from here.
