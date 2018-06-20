39 British Swimmers Set to Compete at Sette Colli

Courtesy: British Swimming

Swimmers will take a trip to Italy’s Sette Colli 2018 event next week, in preparation for this year’s Europeans.

A 39-strong squad will be competing in the Stadio del Nuoto in Rome, giving them a final chance to prepare against world class competition before Glasgow 2018 in August.

Team Leader Chris Spice, said: “Sette Colli is a fantastic event that gives our swimmers another opportunity to perform on an international stage prior to our benchmark meet of the year. Some of our junior swimmers competing in Glasgow will get their racing experience in Helsinki at the European Junior Championships so are not in this squad.

“This meet is a key part of our national race strategy and the timing allows our athletes to practice their race processes before they begin their final preparations into the Europeans.”

The event will take place from June 29 to July 1 and will feature eight Commonwealth Champions in Duncan Scott, James Wilby, Adam Peaty, Sarah Vasey, Ben Proud, Aimee Wilmott, Alys Thomas and Siobhan Marie O’Connor.

The squad is:

Charlotte Atkinson

Imogen Clarke

Elliot Clogg

David Cumberlidge

Georgia Davies

Kathleen Dawson

Tom Derbyshire

Eleanor Faulkner

Tom Fannon

Jessica Fullalove

Luke Greenbank

Kathryn Greenslade

James Guy

Holly Hibbott

Lucy Hope

Anna Hopkin

Calum Jarvis

Daniel Jervis

Cameron Kurle

Jay Lelliott

Max Litchfield

Craig McLean

Craig McNally

Hannah Miley

Stephen Milne

Ross Murdoch

Siobhan- Marie O’Connor

Molly Renshaw

Adam Peaty

Ben Proud

Duncan Scott

Alys Thomas

Chloe Tutton

Sarah Vasey

James Wilby

Cassie Wild

Brodie Williams

Aimee Willmott

Abbie Wood

Tickets for the European Championships, which take place from the 2nd to 12th of August in Glasgow, are still available from here.