Katie Grimes Swims Three Meet Records to Close Out California Sectionals

2023 DECEMBER HUNTINGTON BEACH SECTIONALS

December 14-18, 2023

Huntington Beach, CA

SCY (25 yards)

Meet Mobile: 2023 CA Dec CA CV Speedo Sectionals at GWSC

Live Results

The Huntington Beach Sectionals is in the books. The last session was once again highlighted by Luka Mijatovic, who lowered his own 13-14 national age group record in the 1000 once again. He finished 2nd overall to Luke Ellis, who dropped over 12 seconds to establish a new best time and meet record (8:45.19). Another Sandpiper, Joshua Brown, got under 9:00 for the first time to finish 3rd (8:50.67). Gabriel Manteufel had the fastest swim out of the early heats to place 4th overall, clocking 8:51.54 for a huge personal best and the #5 time for 15-16 boys.

Katie Grimes took out three meet records to close out her weekend. First, she won the 200 back in 1:50.56, a best time by nine-tenths of a second. That beat out former Sandpiper teammate Bella Sims’ meet record, which stood at 1:51.69 from 2021. Grimes was back in the water two events later to win the 200 IM (1:56.44). While she was off her best time of 1:55.33, she still got under the meet record set by Ella Eastin in 2014 (1:56.78).

In the 400 free relay, Grimes (49.79) teamed up with Rebecca Diaconescu (48.82), Applejean Gwinn (51.65), and Claire Weinstein (50.29) to clock 3:20.55 and break Novaquatics’ meet record from 2003 (3:21.14). The quartet topped the field by over 3.5-seconds. Diaconescu (49.03) and Weinstein (49.17) went 1-2 in the 100 free earlier in the session. Diaconescu also placed 2nd behind Grimes in the 200 back (1:55.74) while Gwinn placed 2nd in the 200 IM (2:00.70).

Other Highlights

Chloe Teger (ORCA) dropped almost 24 seconds to win the women’s 1650 free (16:36.63).

(ORCA) dropped almost 24 seconds to win the women’s 1650 free (16:36.63). Andrija Petkovic , a senior at UCSD, won the men’s 100 free (44.63). UCSD-commit Hunter Cehelnik finished 2nd (44.76).

, a senior at UCSD, won the men’s 100 free (44.63). UCSD-commit finished 2nd (44.76). Taisei Saito (Alpha Aquatics) improved his time in the 200 back by four-tenths (1:46.16) after hitting a huge PB at Winter Juniors (West) just one week ago. Before this winter, his fastest time was 1:49.03.

(Alpha Aquatics) improved his time in the 200 back by four-tenths (1:46.16) after hitting a huge PB at Winter Juniors (West) just one week ago. Before this winter, his fastest time was 1:49.03. Evan Yoo (Alpha Aquatics) won the 200 IM (1:47.38), off his best time of 1:46.15 from the 2022 Patriot League Championships.

(Alpha Aquatics) won the 200 IM (1:47.38), off his best time of 1:46.15 from the 2022 Patriot League Championships. Gian Santos (46.28), Derek Hitchens (44.84), Will Chen (45.41), and Andrew Maksymowski (45.36) of Novaquatics teamed up to win the men’s 400 free relay (3:01.89).

Final Team Scores

Girls Top 5

Sandpipers of Nevada – 1902 Irvine Novaquatics – 874.5 Mission Viejo Nadadores – 776.5 Riverside Aquatics Association – 689.5 Canyons Aquatic Club – 648

Boys Top 5