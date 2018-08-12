Kathleen Baker Lowers 200 Back Pan Pac Record In 2:06.14

2018 PAN PACIFIC CHAMPIONSHIPS

Kathleen Baker starched the women’s 200 back meet record to win gold at the Pan Pacific Championships in Tokyo in a time of 2:06.14, lowering fellow American Elizabeth Pelton‘s previous mark of 2:07.48 from 2010.

Facing off against a loaded field that included teammate Regan Smith, Canadians Kylie Masse and Taylor Ruck, and the two-time defending World Champion in the event Emily Seebohm of Australia, Baker got out to the lead right from the hop and managed to hold off a big push from Ruck and Smith at the end to win the gold. Ruck and Smith won silver and bronze in 2:06.41 and 2:06.46 respectively, with Masse (2:07.00), Kaylee McKeown (2:07.01) and Seebohm (2:07.12) also under the old meet record.

Improving her previous personal best of 2:06.38 from last year, Baker jumps past Elizabeth Beisel (2:06.18) and Pelton (2:06.29) to become the 4th-fastest American in history, and also moves into 10th among the fastest performers in history in the event.

Fastest Performers Ever
1 Missy Franklin 2:04.06
2 Kirsty Coventry 2:04.81
3 Anastasia Fesikova 2:04.94
4 Emily Seebohm 2:05.81
5 Katinka Hosszu 2:05.85
6 Kylie Maase 2:05.97
7 Maya DiRado 2:05.99
8 Belinda Hocking 2:06.06
9 Margaret Hoelzer 2:06.09
10 Kathleen Baker 2:06.14
Fastest American Performers
1 Missy Franklin 2:04.06
2 Maya DiRado 2:05.99
3 Margaret Hoelzer 2:06.09
4 Kathleen Baker 2:06.14
5 Elizabeth Beisel 2:06.18

Baker now sits 2nd in the world rankings for 2018, with only Masse (2:05.98) faster with her swim from the Commonwealth Games in April.

In This Story

Leave a Reply

About James Sutherland

James Sutherland

James is currently a university swimmer for the Laurentian Voyageurs in Sudbury, Ontario, Canada. He is studying economics. Along with swimming, he also loves hockey. He's in his 14th season as a competitive swimmer. Best Times - SCM (LCM) 50 FR - 24.56 (25.12) 100 FR - 53.58 (56.70) 200 FR - 1:56.07 (2:04.29) 1500 …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!