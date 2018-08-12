Kathleen Baker Lowers 200 Back Pan Pac Record In 2:06.14

2018 PAN PACIFIC CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Thursday, August 9 – Tuesday, August 14, 2018
- Tokyo Tatsumi International Swimming Center, Tokyo, Japan
Kathleen Baker starched the women’s 200 back meet record to win gold at the Pan Pacific Championships in Tokyo in a time of 2:06.14, lowering fellow American Elizabeth Pelton‘s previous mark of 2:07.48 from 2010.
Facing off against a loaded field that included teammate Regan Smith, Canadians Kylie Masse and Taylor Ruck, and the two-time defending World Champion in the event Emily Seebohm of Australia, Baker got out to the lead right from the hop and managed to hold off a big push from Ruck and Smith at the end to win the gold. Ruck and Smith won silver and bronze in 2:06.41 and 2:06.46 respectively, with Masse (2:07.00), Kaylee McKeown (2:07.01) and Seebohm (2:07.12) also under the old meet record.
Improving her previous personal best of 2:06.38 from last year, Baker jumps past Elizabeth Beisel (2:06.18) and Pelton (2:06.29) to become the 4th-fastest American in history, and also moves into 10th among the fastest performers in history in the event.
|
Fastest Performers Ever
|1
|Missy Franklin
|2:04.06
|2
|Kirsty Coventry
|2:04.81
|3
|Anastasia Fesikova
|2:04.94
|4
|Emily Seebohm
|2:05.81
|5
|Katinka Hosszu
|2:05.85
|6
|Kylie Maase
|2:05.97
|7
|Maya DiRado
|2:05.99
|8
|Belinda Hocking
|2:06.06
|9
|Margaret Hoelzer
|2:06.09
|10
|Kathleen Baker
|2:06.14
|
Fastest American Performers
|1
|Missy Franklin
|2:04.06
|2
|Maya DiRado
|2:05.99
|3
|Margaret Hoelzer
|2:06.09
|4
|Kathleen Baker
|2:06.14
|5
|Elizabeth Beisel
|2:06.18
Baker now sits 2nd in the world rankings for 2018, with only Masse (2:05.98) faster with her swim from the Commonwealth Games in April.
