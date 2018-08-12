Kathleen Baker Lowers 200 Back Pan Pac Record In 2:06.14

2018 PAN PACIFIC CHAMPIONSHIPS

Kathleen Baker starched the women’s 200 back meet record to win gold at the Pan Pacific Championships in Tokyo in a time of 2:06.14, lowering fellow American Elizabeth Pelton‘s previous mark of 2:07.48 from 2010.

Facing off against a loaded field that included teammate Regan Smith, Canadians Kylie Masse and Taylor Ruck, and the two-time defending World Champion in the event Emily Seebohm of Australia, Baker got out to the lead right from the hop and managed to hold off a big push from Ruck and Smith at the end to win the gold. Ruck and Smith won silver and bronze in 2:06.41 and 2:06.46 respectively, with Masse (2:07.00), Kaylee McKeown (2:07.01) and Seebohm (2:07.12) also under the old meet record.

Improving her previous personal best of 2:06.38 from last year, Baker jumps past Elizabeth Beisel (2:06.18) and Pelton (2:06.29) to become the 4th-fastest American in history, and also moves into 10th among the fastest performers in history in the event.

Fastest Performers Ever 1 Missy Franklin 2:04.06 2 Kirsty Coventry 2:04.81 3 Anastasia Fesikova 2:04.94 4 Emily Seebohm 2:05.81 5 Katinka Hosszu 2:05.85 6 Kylie Maase 2:05.97 7 Maya DiRado 2:05.99 8 Belinda Hocking 2:06.06 9 Margaret Hoelzer 2:06.09 10 Kathleen Baker 2:06.14

Fastest American Performers 1 Missy Franklin 2:04.06 2 Maya DiRado 2:05.99 3 Margaret Hoelzer 2:06.09 4 Kathleen Baker 2:06.14 5 Elizabeth Beisel 2:06.18

Baker now sits 2nd in the world rankings for 2018, with only Masse (2:05.98) faster with her swim from the Commonwealth Games in April.