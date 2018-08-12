Zane Grothe Wins 800 Free Gold In New Pan Pac Record

2018 PAN PACIFIC CHAMPIONSHIPS

American Zane Grothe won gold in the men’s 800 freestyle at the Pan Pacific Championships in a new meet record of 7:43.74.

After Japan’s Naito Ehara got out to the early race lead, Grothe established himself at the front of the pack not long after and never relinquished it despite some late pressure from teammate Jordan Wilimovsky. His swim broke the Pan Pac Championship record of 7:44.78, set by Australian Grant Hackett back in 2002.

In improving his previous best of 7:44.57 from the 2018 Nationals in Irvine, the 26-year-old also moves past Connor Jaeger for 2nd-fastest all-time in the event among U.S. swimmers, as he narrowly missed the American Record of Michael McBroom (7:43.60) set in 2013.

Fastest American Performers 1 Michael McBroom 7:43.60 2 Zane Grothe 7:43.74 3 Connor Jaeger 7:44.26 4 Jordan Wilimovsky 7:45.19 5 Larsen Jensen 7:45.63 6 Chad La Tourette 7:46.52 7 Peter Vanderkaay 7:46.64 8 Erik Vendt 7:49.75 9 Clark Smith 7:50.43 10 Robert Finke 7:51.45

Wilimovsky won silver in a best of his own, 7:45.19, putting him 4th all-time, and Robert Finke won heat 2 in the prelims in 7:51.45 which makes him the 10th fastest American of all-time.

Grothe now has a complete set of medals after winning bronze in the 400 free and silver in the 1500 earlier in the meet.