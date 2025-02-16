Karina Plaza Breaks 200 Breaststroke NAG Record, 1 Night After Taking Down 100 Yard Mark

2025 North Carolina Swimming Short Course Age Group Champs

A day after becoming the youngest female swimmer in history to go under 1 minute in the 100 yard breaststroke, 14-year-old Karina Plaza also broke the 13-14 National Age Group Record in the 200 breaststroke.

The SwimMAC’er touched in 2:09.40, winning the title by more than seven seconds, and shaving .18 seconds off the record set last year by Californian Mikayla Tan.

Much like in the 100, this was a back-half swim for Plaza vis-a-vis the record. She was out in 1:02.28, as compared to Tan’s opening split of 1:01.87; but came home in 1:07.12, as compared to Tan’s 1:07.71.

She similarly did most of the work on her old personal best at the end of the race: 1.3 of the 1.94 seconds she dropped off her best time came in the final 50.

Mikayla Tan Karina Plaza Karina Plaza 2024 Winter Juniors 2025 NC Age Groups 2024 Age Group Sectionals 50y 29.31 29.63 29.94 100y 32.56 32.65 32.73 150y 33.53 33.42 33.67 200y 34.18 33.70 35.00 Total 2:09.58 2:09.40 2:11.34

Plaza’s opening 100 would rank in the top 65 American 13-14s of all-time as a standalone swim. Her 2:11.34 from March was the previous North Carolina LSC Record in the event and her previous personal best.

This was Plaza’s third individual win of the week in the 13-14 age group. She also won the 400 IM in 4:12.12, dropping 5.44 seconds off her previous best time.

Also on Saturday, she finished 2nd in the 100 back in 53.88 and split 59.96 on the breaststroke leg of SwimMAC Carolina’s winning 400 medley relay (3:40.27).

Other Day 3 Highlights: