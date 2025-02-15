Karina Plaza Becomes Youngest Woman in History To Break 1:00 in the 100 Breaststroke (59.94)

2025 North Carolina Swimming Short Course Age Group Champs

Feb 13-16, 2025

Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary, North Carolina

Short Course Yards (Prelims/Finals)

Psych Sheet

Meet Central

Day 1 Recap

Results on Meet Mobile: “2025 NCS SC AG Champs”

SwimMAC Carolina’s Karina Plaza, a freshman at Myers Park High School in Charlotte, North Carolina, has broken the 13-14 National Age Group Record in the 100 yard breaststroke. The record has stood since 2015, and was previously held by Alexis Wenger at 1:00.02. Wenger went on to swim at UVA and is currently the #7 performer in short course yard history. With this swim, Plaza becomes the youngest ever female swimmer to break the 1:00 barrier in the 100 breast.

Plaza also reset the North Carolina LSC record, which was previously 1:01.31. It was held by Abby Arens, who ended up swimming for NC State in college and is currently at Texas for her 5th year.

Plaza is not new to NAGs however, as she is a member of SwimMAC’s relay that broke the National Age Group record 13-14 400 medley relay just last month. In that relay, she swam backstroke, leading the team off in a 1:03.56 (LCM).

Plaza’s previous best time in this event was 1:00.67, a PB set nearly a year ago in March of 2024 at the North Carolina TAC Sectionals meet when she was still 13.

Splits Comparison:

Wenger Plaza Plaza Old 13-14 NAG Record New 13-14 NAG Record Previous PB 50y 28.00 28.49 28.71 100y 32.02 31.45 31.96 Total Time 1:00.02 59.94 1:00.67

Although Wenger’s first 50 was quick, Plaza’s strength lies in her back-half. In both her previous personal best and this new NAG record, Plaza finished stronger than Wenger’s 32.02. In this record-breaking swim, she not only started faster than her previous best but outpaced both her past performance and Wenger’s closing split.

Plaza also won the 400 IM in 4:12.12. With that 5 second drop from her previous best, she is now ranked #10 all time in the 13-14 age group.

Other Day 2 Highlights