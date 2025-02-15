Indiana High School State- Girls Finals: Live Recap

Indiana High School Girls’ State Swimming & Diving Championships

The Carmel High School Girls team, led by Alex Shackell, is hunting their 39th straight State Title today, and they are in a good position to do so, earning the top seed in seven of the 11 events today.

Alex Shackell is also looking for history, as she is trying to win four-straight state titles in the girl’s 100 fly, which has never been done before. A few people have won three, most recently was Stanford swimmer Katie Robinson from 2001-2003. She will also be looking to lower her state record time of 50.25 from last year. The National High School Record time is 49.24 from Claire Curzan in 2022, and the Public School record is Torri Huske’s 49.95 from 2021.

Finally, if the Carmel girls win eight events, they are seeded first in seven, they will have 200 state titles in their history. The next closest school is Ben Davis at 20.

Girl’s 200 Medley Relay

State Record: 1:36.98 — Carmel, 2023

National High School Record: 1:36.98 — Carmel, 2023

National Public School Record: 1:36.98 — Carmel, 2023

Top 8 Finishers:

Girl’s 200 Free

State Record: 1:45.02 — Kristina Paegle, Bloomington S (2022)

National High School Record: 1:41.55 — Katie Ledecky, Stone Ridge School (2015)

National Public School Record: Dagny Knutson, Minot (2008)

Girl’s 200 IM

State Record: 1:58.88 — Molly Sweeny, Carmel (2023)

National High School Record: 1:53.38 — Teagan O’Dell, Santa Margarita Catholic High School (2023)

Teagan O’Dell, Santa Margarita Catholic High School (2023) National Public High School Record: 1:53.73 — Torri Huske, Yorktown (2021)

Girl’s 50 Freestyle

State Record: 21.72 — Lilian Christianson, Penn (2024)

National High School Record: 21.59 — Gretchen Walsh, Harpeth Hall School (2020)

National Public High School Record: 21.61 — Julie Mishler, Wawasee (2024)

Girl’s Diving:

State Record: 563.65 —Brooke Schultz, Hamilton Hts (2015)

Girl’s 100 Butterfly

State Record: 50.25 — Alex Shackell , Carmel (2024)

, Carmel (2024) National High School Record: 49.24 — Claire Curzan, Cardinal Gibbons (2022)

Claire Curzan, Cardinal Gibbons (2022) National Public High School Record: 49.95 — Torri Huske, Yorktown (2021)

Girl’s 100 Freestyle

State Record: 47.88 — Julie Mishler, Wawasee (2025)

National High School Record: 46.98 — Gretchen Walsh, Harpeth Hall School (2020)

National Public High School Record: 47.09 — Abby Weitzel, Saugus High School (2015)

Girl’s 500 Freestyle

State Record: 4:40.74 — Lynsey Bowen, Carmel (2024)

Lynsey Bowen, Carmel (2024) National High School Record: 4:26.58 — Katie Ledecky, Stone Ridge (2020)

Katie Ledecky, Stone Ridge (2020) National Public High School Record: 4:34.78 — Dagny Knutson, Minot (2008)

Girl’s 200 Free Relay

State Record: 1:30.23 — Carmel (2023)

National High School Record: 1:29.61 — Santa Margarita Catholic High School (2023)

National Public High School Record: 1:30.23 — Carmel (2023)

Girl’s 100 Backstroke

State Record: 51.50 — Berit Berglund, Carmel (2022)

Berit Berglund, Carmel (2022) National High School Record: 49.61 — Claire Curzan, Cardinal Gibbons (2022)

National Public High School Record: 50.97 — Maggie Wanezek, Brookfield East (2023)

Girl’s 100 Breaststroke

State Record: 58.40 — Emily Weiss, Yorktown (2018)

National High School Record: 58.35 — Kaitlyn Dobler, Aloha High School (2020)

National Public High School Record: 58.35 — Kaityln Dobler, Aloha High School (2020)

Girl’s 400 Free Relay