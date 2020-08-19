Kansas Secures Verbal from Summer Juniors Qualifier Brigid Gwidt for 2021

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Brigid Gwidt from Cedarburg, Wisconsin has given a verbal commitment to the University of Kansas swimming and diving team for 2021-22.

“I am so excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and swimming career at the University of Kansas!! Thank you to my family, friends, coaches, and teammates who have helped me along the way. An honor to be a Jayhawk!! #rockchalk ❤️💙”

Gwidt attends Cedarburg High School where she is a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American. She swims for her high school and the club team Ozaukee Aquatics. As a junior at the 2019 WIAA Girls Division 1 State Championships, she came in 3rd in the 100 breast (1:03.72) and 5th in the 200 IM (2:06.78), she swam fly (25.96) on the 4th-place medley relay and she led off (53.56) the 8th-place 400 free relay.

A month later, Gwidt competed at Winter Juniors West in the 100/200 breast and 200 IM. In March she placed 6th in the 100 breast and 11th in the 200 IM at the Wisconsin Senior Short Course State Championships. Last summer, she won the 200m breast, was runner-up in the 200 IM, and placed 4th in the 100 breast at the LCM version of the Wisconsin LSC Senior State Meet before going on to compete at Speedo Junior Nationals.

Her best SCY times include:

50 breast – 30.04

100 breast – 1:03.32

200 breast – 2:17.01

200 IM – 2:03.99

400 IM – 4:26.10

100 fly – 57.07

200 fly – 2:04.70

50 free – 24.48

100 free – 52.51

Gwidt will join the Jayhawks with fellow verbal commits Addi Barnes, Elliott Howe, and Karla Lessing. She will overlap a year with breaststrokers Kate Steward (1:00.34/2:10.68 last season) and Kaitlyn Witt (1:03.12/2:20.34) and IMers Steward (1:59.21) and Paige Riekhof (2:02.53/4:19.62).

So happy and proud to announce Brigid Gwidt’s commitment to swim for Kansas!! Go OZ!! ⁦@swimswamnews⁩ pic.twitter.com/S84FjM8b2z — ozaukeeaquatics (@ozaukeeaquatics) July 28, 2020

