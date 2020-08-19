Former Swimmer Files Civil Lawsuit Against Scott MacFarland, USA Swimming

Sarah Ehekircher has filed a civil suit against her former coach Scott MacFarland, among others, over sexual abuse she says she suffered at MacFarland’s hands in the 1980s.

The Orange County Register reports that Ehekircher has filed a suit against MacFarland, USA Swimming, and a Colorado swim club called the Mission Viejo Nadadores. (This club is based in Aurora, Colorado and has no known connection to the well-known club of the same name in Southern California). Ehekircher alleges sexual abuse of a minor, negligence, and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

The lawsuit comes under California’s new law that extends the statute of limitations. That allows victims of childhood sexual abuse to file lawsuits up to five years past the discovery of the abuse, or until the victim turns 40. Ehekircher’s suit follows a set of three lawsuits leveled at USA Swimming and various clubs and coaches in June.

Ehekircher swam for MacFarland in Colorado, but the lawsuit alleges that he raped Ehekircher in Irvine, California when she was 17.

In 2018, Ehekircher came forward with claims that MacFarland of sexually abusing her when she was a teenager. Kicked out of her house at age 13 by her father and stepmother, Ehekircher said she was invited to live with her swim coach MacFarland. She said the relationship turned sexual when she was 17 and he was 34 while the two were on a trip to a swim meet in Irvine. Ehekircher said the sexual relationship continued, and that MacFarland impregnated her twice, both ending in abortions. She left the swim team at the University of Arkansas after the first abortion.

MacFarland says his relationship with Ehekircher didn’t turn sexual until she was 18. USA Swimming did not at the time ban relationships between athletes and coaches.

Ehekircher filed a complaint against MacFarland in 2010, but USA Swimming’s national board of review process didn’t find enough evidence to punish or ban MacFarland. When Ehekircher went public with her claims in 2018, MacFarland was still coaching the Magnolia Aquatic Club in Texas, though he retired from coaching after her claims were widely reported.