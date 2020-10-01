Junior Nationals 100 Free Runner-Up Riley Francis Verbals to Michigan (2022)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Lakeside Aquatic Club freestyler Riley Francis has verbally committed to the Michigan Wolverines for fall 2022. Francis is a junior at Carroll High School in Southlake, Texas, and she made SwimSwam’s 2022 Top 20 ‘Best of the Rest’ list for her freestyle speed.

“I am SO thrilled to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and swimming career at the University of Michigan! This opportunity would not have been possible without the endless support from my family, teammates, teachers, and all my coaches!! I can’t wait to be a part of such an amazing team, GO BLUE!!”

TOP TIMES (SCY)

50 free – 23.23

100 free – 49.51

200 free – 1:47.00

500 free – 4:49.49

100 back – 57.41

200 back – 2:03.38

100 fly – 57.87

At the 2020 Texas HS 6A State Championships, Francis was a double runner-up, going best times of 49.51 in the 100 free and 1:47.00 in the 200 free. She also split a 51.06 on Caroll’s title-winning 400 free relay. In 2019, Francis finished third in the 100 free (50.30) and fourth in the 200 free (1:49.20) at that meet as a freshman.

Francis finished top-eight in both the 100 free (49.60) and 200 free (1:48.47) at the 2019 Speedo Winter Junior Championships -East, where she was also 13th in the 500 free (4:49.49) to go a lifetime best. At that meet, she was part of title-winning 200 and 400 free relays, too.

During summer 2019, Francis was the 100m free runner-up at the Speedo Junior National Championships in long course, going 56.09. She was also third in the 200m free (2:00.75) and 19th in the 50m free (26.23). In the 100 and 200 free, she earned Olympic Trials cuts.

Francis would’ve made B-finals of the 100 and 200 free at the 2020 Big Ten Championships, where Michigan finished second in the team race. She joins Malia Amuan, who has nearly identical bests in the sprint free events (23.3/49.8/1:48.3) and butterflier Devon Kitchel in Michigan’s class of 2026 on the women’s side.

