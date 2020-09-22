Michigan Women Launch 2022 Recruiting Push with Verbal from Devon Kitchel

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Carmel Swim Club’s Devon Kitchel has verbally committed to Michigan for fall 2022. She made the Top 20 rankings for 2022 in the ‘Best of the Rest’ category for her butterfly speed.

She is the younger sister of 2019 Purdue grad Taite Kitchel, the school record-holder in both butterfly events and an NCAA qualifier in 2017, 2018 and 2019.

So humbled and EXCITED to announce my verbal commitment to continue my athletic and academic career at the University of Michigan! So thankful for all the love and support I’ve received along the way! GO BLUE!

TOP TIMES (SCY)

50 free – 23.59

100 free – 50.58

100 back – 54.90

200 back – 2:00.16

100 breast – 1:03.77

100 fly – 53.39

200 IM – 1:59.41

Kitchel is quite versatile, with impressive sprint speed in all four strokes and a great 200 IM to go along with it. The 100 fly and 200 IM are her strongest events.

Representing Zionsville Community High School, Kitchel is the defending Indiana HS State Champion in the 100 fly (54.04) and 200 IM (1:59.47). At those 2020 IHSAA Champs, Kitchel also led off Zionsville’s 400 free relay (50.58) and split a 27.99 on the breaststroke leg of their medley relay.

In December, Kitchel competed at the 2019 Speedo Winter Junior Championships – East, where she made the 100 fly A-final and placed fourth overall with a lifetime best 53.39.

Michigan’s lethal fly group is led by U.S. Open record-holder Maggie Macneil (49.26) and Georgia transfer Olivia Carter (51.67 last season); both women are juniors. Carter is also the top returning Wolverine in the 200 IM (1:56.51). Kitchel would’ve made the 100 fly B-final at the 2020 Big Ten Championships, and she also would’ve made the 200 IM C-final and just missed the 100 back C-final.

Kitchel is the first female 2022 commit for Michigan so far.

