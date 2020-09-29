Michigan Picks Up Massachusetts HS Record-Holder Malia Amuan for 2022

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Phoenix Swimming’s Malia Amuan has verbally committed to Michigan for fall 2022. Amuan is a junior at North Andover High School in Massachusetts.

I am so beyond thrilled to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at the University of Michigan!〽️ I wanted to thank everyone who has helped and supported me along the way. GO BLUE!!💙💛

TOP TIMES (SCY)

50 free – 23.37

100 free – 49.88

200 free – 1:48.32

500 free – 4:53.21

100 back – 56.14

200 back – 1:59.78

100 fly – 56.03

200 IM – 2:01.38

At the 2019 Speedo Winter Junior Championships – East, Amuan made finals in the 200 free (1:48.55) and 200 IM (2:03.16). In the 200 free, she placed 11th overall, while she was 24th in the 200 IM.

Amuan is undefeated in individual races at the Massachusetts Division I HS State Championships. In fall 2018, as a freshman, she won the 100 and 200 free, while she took the 200 free and 500 free last fall, setting the state record in the 200 free. She’s raced once since the pandemic shutdown began, at Phoenix’s August Intraquad, where she raced the 50 free (23.99), 200 back (2:02.45) and 100 breast (1:06.42). The 100 breast was a lifetime best by five seconds.

Last year, Amuan would’ve Michigan’s #3 100 freestyler. At the 2020 Big Ten Championships, where Michigan finished second in the conference, Amuan would’ve scored in the 100 free C-final, just a few tenths outside of B-final scoring range.

Amuan is the second verbal for the Michigan women’s class of 2026. She joins Devon Kitchel, an Indiana-based butterflier.

