Michaela Chokureva, Malia Amuan Post 23s in the 50 Free at Phoenix Intrasquad

2020 NE PHX Intrasquad

August 23, 2020

Haverhill, MA

Short Course Yards (SCY)

Results on Meet Mobile: “2020 NE PHX Inter Squad”

At the Phoenix Swimming Intrasquad, 15 year-old Michaela Chokureva and 16 year-old Malia Amuan both put up several impressive swims.

For Phoenix, this was the team’s first meet back since the coronavirus pandemic closed pools across the country. In Massachusetts and New Hampshire, where the team is based, teams resumed practice in late June.

In the 50 freestyle, Chokureva out-touched Amuan for the top spot, posting a 23.51 to Amuan’s 23.99.

For Chokureva, the swim falls within a few tenths of her personal best (23.18) that she set at the MIAA state championships meet in 2019. The Winter Junior Nationals finalist also posted a time of 51.22 in the 100 freestyle to win the event by almost 7 seconds, coming within a second of her best time (50.09) that was also set at the state championships last year.

Amuan’s swim came within a half second of her personal best (23.37) that she posted at the 2019 New England Senior Championship last December. She also won the 200 backstroke, finishing with a time of 2:02.45. She holds a best time of 1:59.78, which was posted at Junior Nationals this past year. Amuan finished her day by coming in second in the 100 breaststroke, posting a personal best of 1:06.42, dropping almost 5 seconds off of her old time (1:11.18).

Other highlights: