Judge Memorial Sweeps UHSAA 3A State Championship Team Titles For Fourth-Straight TIme

2025 UHSAA 3A State Swimming Championships

February 6-8, 2025

BYU — Provo, Utah

SCY (25 Yards)

Full Results

Boys’ Recap

Multiple boys 3A state records fell as Judge Memorial won its fifth-straight 3A State Championship title. It wasn’t a particularly close affair either, as the Judge Memorial boys used their depth to pull away from Canyon View’s top-end speed and win by 98.5 points.

It was Judge Memorial that got the record-breaking party started, as Jack Talboys, Teddy Fiscus, Matt Eagar, and Levi Galaviz broke the 3A state record in the opening 200 medley relay. Canyon View led at the final exchange, but Galaviz’s 20.86 split pulled Judge Memorial over the top of Canyon View, and they took the win in 1:37.44 to 1:37.84. Both schools were under the former 3A record of 1:38.51, swum in 2023 by Judge Memorial.

The next record fell in the 50 freestyle, as Canyon View senior Kurt Morgan kickstarted a streak of records falling in three straight events. Morgan himself was responsbile for two of those records, putting an exclamation point on his high school career. First, he swam a 20.45 in the 50 freestyle in both prelims and finals, breaking the Utah state record. Morgan owns a lifetime best of 20.06 from the 2024 Winter Juniors — West time trials.

After the break, Morgan was back on the blocks in the 100 freestyle. In prelims, he’d swum a 46.12, coming five-hundredths from the 3A state record that had stood since 1979. He smashed the long-standing mark in the final, blasting a 45.06 to win.

He capped his high school career in the 400 freestyle relay, teaming with Sean Cannon, Ryker Poulos, and Timmy Briggs to break the 3A state record with a 3:12.41. Morgan split 44.12 on the anchor leg.

This was Morgan’s first time racing the indivudal 50 freestyle at the UHSAA State Championships. He didn’t swim either of the events he won this year at the 2024 Championships either, instead winning the 200 free and taking second in the 100 fly.

This year, the 200 freestyle win went to Cannon, his teammate and fellow 400 freestyle relay recordbreaker. Cannon swam 1:47.14, winning over Judge Memorial freshman Shane Kahn (1:47.61).

The final state record that fell came courtesy of Gabe Jones in the 100 butterfly. The Saint Joseph senior clocked 48.20. It was his second time breaking the event record at these championships; in prelims, he first lowered the mark to 49.07. Later, he won the 100 breaststroke (58.66), sweeping his individual events at the meet.

After winning the 200 medley relay, the next time a Judge Memorial swimmer stood atop the podium was the 100 backstroke. There, the senior Eagar won the race in 52.70, improving from his 3rd place finish last year.

The Odgen boys finished 3rd overall, highlighted by a pair of event wins. First, Nathan Belnap won the 200 IM, swimming 1:59.38 and holding off Judge Memorial’s Fiscus for the win by .19 seconds. Then, Belnap anchored the 200 freestyle relay team to gold (1:31.33), winning by almost a second.

Parowan sophomore Ty Lauer won the 500 freestyle with a 5:00.70, rounding out the boys’ event winners in the pool.

Boys’ Top 5 Final Standings:

Judge Memorial — 366 Canyon View — 267.5 Ogden — 206 Emery — 175.7 Union — 169.5

Girls’ Recap

No state records fell on the girls’ side, but the shape of the championships bent in a similar fashion as the boys’, with Judge Memorial pulling away to win the team title. The Judge Memorial girls scored 382 points, beating runner-up Canyon View by 107 points. It’s the school’s fourth consecutive 3A girls championship title.

Though it was Catherine Eagar’s first state championships, the freshman played a huge role in Judge Memorial’s win. She won both her individual events, first beating Parowan junior Sydni Lauer in the 200 IM, 2:22.69 to 2:22.96. She was back up in the 100 backstroke, swimming 1:02.35 to earn her second individual title.

Eagar also factored into the Judge Memorial girls’ relay sweep. She led-off their winning 200 medley relay (1:54.27, then swam the third leg on the team’s 400 freestyle relay, which claimed victory in 3:49.31. In the 200 freestyle relay, Judge Memorial secured the victory in 1:45.30.

In addition to contributing to the 200 medley and 200 freestyle relay victories, senior Amelia Conner won the 100 breaststroke, clocking 1:10.99. Sophie Canale won the 500 freestyle, improving from her 3rd place finish at last year’s championships.

South Summit junior Allison Henneuse joined Eagar in winning two individual events at the championships. Last year, she won the 50 freestyle and took second in the 100 freestyle. This year, she was able to complete the sweep, clocking 25.06/53.86 to win.

After taking second to Eager in the 200 IM, Lauer made her way to the top of the podium in the 100 butterfly with a final time of 1:02.64. This marked her first individual state title—as a sophomore, she placed 3rd in both the 100 butterfly and 200 IM.

A year removed from a state title in the 100 freestyle, Richfield senior Avah Kling shifted to the 200 freestyle, where she still picked up gold, swimming 2:00.08.

Girls’ Top 5 Final Standings: