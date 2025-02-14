Daisy Collins Smashes Pair of Records at NCHSAA State Meet

2025 1A/2A State NCHSAA Championships

February 7-8, 2025

Cary, N.C.

SCY (25 yards)

Full Results (PDF)

If Daisy Collins already wasn’t enough of an accomplished underclassman, she added to her impressive resume by stealing the show at the North Carolina High School Athletic Association 1A/2A state meet last weekend.

A sophomore at Woods Charter High School, Collins did more than just win state titles in the 200 and 500-yard freestyle events. She shattered the meet records in both events, winning the 500 free in a time of 4:45.36, bettering the previous record by more than three seconds. She also swam the 200 free in a time of 1:47.92, beating the old record by 1.18 seconds.

Collins, who swam for Team USA in the World Aquatics Open Water Swimming Junior World Championships last summer, repeated as state champion in the 500 freestyle and was named the outstanding female swimmer of the meet.

While Collins was the individual star, the team spotlight belonged to Raleigh Carter High School.

The Phoenix girls and boys each won state titles, the first for each program since they also swept titles in 2018. It was the seventh state title for the girls and third for the boys.

There were co-outstanding male swimmers of the meet, Leon Zhang of Raleigh Carter and Andrew Cook of Franklin Academy.

Carter won the 200 freestyle in a time of 1:42.05 and the 100 butterfly in a time of 50.83.

Cook won the 50 freestyle in a time of 21.52 and the 100 freestyle in a time of 46.72.

Here are the individual individual standouts at the meet for both genders.

Female

Reina Liu of Raleigh Carter won the 200 IM in a time of 1:57.46 and the 100 backstroke in a time of 55.21.

of Raleigh Carter won the 200 IM in a time of 1:57.46 and the 100 backstroke in a time of 55.21. Alexandra Tysinger of Burns won the 50 freestyle in a time of 23.36 and the 100 freestyle in a time of 50.84. She will swim in college for UNC-Wilmington.

of Burns won the 50 freestyle in a time of 23.36 and the 100 freestyle in a time of 50.84. She will swim in college for UNC-Wilmington. Addison Nardone of the Community School of Davidson was the champion in diving with 365.95 points.

of the Community School of Davidson was the champion in diving with 365.95 points. Sydney Burleigh of Seaforth won the 100 butterfly with a time of 56.97.

of Seaforth won the 100 butterfly with a time of 56.97. Kayda Geyer of Union Academy won the 100 breaststroke in a time of 1:01.56.

Male

Asher Allebach of Pine Lake Preparatory won the 200 IM in a time of 1:53.24

of Pine Lake Preparatory won the 200 IM in a time of 1:53.24 Evan Myers of Eno River Academy won the diving competition with 355.05 points.

of Eno River Academy won the diving competition with 355.05 points. Alex Lee of Raleigh Carter won the 500 freestyle in a time of 4:42.62.

of Raleigh Carter won the 500 freestyle in a time of 4:42.62. Beck Armstrong of Mountain Island Charter won the 100 backstroke in a time of 52.04.

of Mountain Island Charter won the 100 backstroke in a time of 52.04. Evan Hepburn of Seaforth won the 100 breaststroke in a time of 56.17.

Girls’ Top 10 Teams:

Raleigh Charter – 271.5 Pine Lake Preparatory – 232 NCSSM-Durham – 154 Lincoln Charter – 138 Christ the King Catholic High – 114 Union Academy – 90 East Surry – 90 Bishop McGuinness – 83 Gray Stone Day – 75 Community School of Davidson – 74 Seaforth – 74

Boys’ Top 10 Teams: