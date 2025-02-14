Hungarian Olympic Champion Kristof Milak: I Thought About Quitting

Whenever Hungarian world record holder Kristof Milak speaks, the swimming community listens.

The 24-year-old Olympic champion recently spoke on the MOL Pályán áját podcast about a variety of topics, including the 2024 World Championships in Doha, competing in 2025 and the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

After claiming 100m fly gold and 200m fly silver at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, the Almos Szabo-coached star bypassed last year’s Short Course World Championships. Instead, he stated in November last year that he would focus on 2025 Singapore.

This vision follows a rocky 2024 where the ace reportedly missed 32 of 38 workouts since last April’s Hungarian Championships.

Reflecting on that time period, Milak stated, “I thought about quitting. But I also thought, why would I waste something that I’ve put years into? I’m blessed with inner qualities that allow me to do this job well and effectively.”

Milák said that he would like to be successful at the Olympics in 2028. “The intention is there, my chances are good for now. I like doing it. I don’t promise that I’ll be there, but I’ll do everything I can to be there.”

The swimmer also talked about his motivation in the interview and revealed that he has no problem with training.

“I love competing. Beating myself always motivates me more. I use competitors for my own goals, so that I can get ahead. Somehow I always feel like I’m fighting myself and trying to beat myself.

“When I train for hours and can’t lift my arms and legs, afterwards I feel happy that I died and got ahead. That makes me happy.”