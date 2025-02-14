Hungarian Olympic Champion Kristof Milak: I Thought About Quitting

Whenever Hungarian world record holder Kristof Milak speaks, the swimming community listens.
The 24-year-old Olympic champion recently spoke on the MOL Pályán áját podcast about a variety of topics, including the 2024 World Championships in Doha, competing in 2025 and the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.
After claiming 100m fly gold and 200m fly silver at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, the Almos Szabo-coached star bypassed last year’s Short Course World Championships. Instead, he stated in November last year that he would focus on 2025 Singapore.
This vision follows a rocky 2024 where the ace reportedly missed 32 of 38 workouts since last April’s Hungarian Championships.
Reflecting on that time period, Milak stated, “I thought about quitting. But I also thought, why would I waste something that I’ve put years into? I’m blessed with inner qualities that allow me to do this job well and effectively.”
Milák said that he would like to be successful at the Olympics in 2028. “The intention is there, my chances are good for now. I like doing it. I don’t promise that I’ll be there, but I’ll do everything I can to be there.”
The swimmer also talked about his motivation in the interview and revealed that he has no problem with training.
“I love competing. Beating myself always motivates me more. I use competitors for my own goals, so that I can get ahead. Somehow I always feel like I’m fighting myself and trying to beat myself.
“When I train for hours and can’t lift my arms and legs, afterwards I feel happy that I died and got ahead. That makes me happy.”
Another highly debated (in Swimswam comment sections) topic he talked about was his preparation for Paris. He got back in the water in January 2024, and trained until the end of February in a 25m pool at his club, without a coach.
His current coach helped him for a few weeks before he started working with his previous coach sometime in March. From then, his preparation was “proper” in the sense that it happened with a coach within a training group in a 50m pool. He has done the “winter training” part of his preparation in June and July, so he was essentially coming down from heavy conditioning in Paris, and didn’t have a proper taper (or alternatively, had a… Read more »
I only wish him all the best, in and outside of the pool
Hope he decides to go all in on training for at least one more championship. I think he still has a 1:49 200 fly in there somewhere
Sounds like he is in a good place now, happy to read this.
He will be hungry to win back that 200 title in 2025 and LA