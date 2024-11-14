Kristof Milak Won’t Swim At Budapest SC Worlds But Has A New Coach

The Hungarian Swimming Federation has released an official statement revealing the future of 200-meter butterfly world record holder Kristof Milak, 24.

In the announcement, the Federation states that the 24yo swimmer will be guided and supported by coach Almos Szabo, already a recognized figure in the world of Paralympic swimming. Following the Paris Olympics, whose lead-up was marked by tensions between the swimmer and Hungarian official figures, the Federation reached an agreement with Milák’s club and employer, Honvéd. This agreement included appointing a liaison to provide regular updates on the Olympic champion’s preparation, as well as his needs related to breaks, retires, competition, and other logistical aspects.

Moreover, the statement confirms that Kristof Milak will not compete at the upcoming Short Course World Championships in Budapest. The official note states:

“Based on discussions, we have agreed that Kristóf will not participate in the short-course World Championships in December in Budapest. Instead, he will focus on preparing for the 2025 World Championships in Singapore, where he hopes to achieve results similar to those of 2022, his last World Championship appearance.”

This is according to Sándor Wladár, President of the Hungarian Swimming Federation, who added that Milák’s new coach is already preparing the training and competition program for the upcoming summer, which the Federation pledges to fully support.

WHO IS ÁLMOS SZABÓ?

Almos Szabo is a former swimmer who, since 2016, has been preparing several successful Hungarian Paralympic swimmers. Among Szabo’s trainees are Paralympic champion Fanni Illes, who is also his wife; Bianka Pap, and Zsofia Konkoly. Illes won a gold medal at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics and a silver medal in Paris, both in the SB4 100 breaststroke. Pap has 8 Paralympic medals, including two golds from Paris, and Konkoly has seven Paralympic medals, including three total golds.

Szabó previously worked with Kristof Milak when his former coach, Balazs Virth, attended the Doha World Championships with the rest of the team, temporarily looking after Milák’s training. The rest of the staff assisting Kristof Milak in his preparations for the 2025 competitive season will be announced soon.

Backstory

Milak’s training has become a hot topic globally. The World Record holder in the 200 fly was the subject of a number of accusations by his former coach Balazs Virth that Milak had been training inconsistently in the leadup to the 2024 Olympic Games as part of a roller coaster few years of apparent conflict with his coach and federation and questions about his training habits.

In spite of that, Milak won the 100 fly and finished 2nd in the 200 fly at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, though neither swim was a best time.