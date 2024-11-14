Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

US Olympian Matt King on Training at Indiana: “I’m kinda cookin right now”

2

After taking a gap year to train with the Ford Mustang Pro Group, Olympic gold medalist Matt King is now back to training with a college team, landing in Bloomington, Indiana. King isn’t competing with the team this semester but is taking classes and training with IU, focusing on short course world champs in December.

King is happy with how his partnership with Indiana has gone so far. Specifically, the NCAA All-American notes that sprint coach John Long, who will be on staff for team USA at short course worlds, has been very collaborative in a way that King has been successful under so far.

FastSwimming
5 seconds ago

gonna drop the practice and pancakes from Indiana soon?

IU Swammer
1 minute ago

The splash and ‘stache.

