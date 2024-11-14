Howard University Swimming Program The Subject of PBS Docuseries Episode: Making Waves

The Howard swim team was recently the subject of an episode in the PBS docuseries, “We Are Here”. This six-part series aims to highlight “Black excellence in underrepresented sports”, like swimming.

Howard University has spent the last two years making waves in the world of swimming, and that impact has extended beyond the pool. In 2022, they hosted the first “Battle at the Burr”. This dual meet with Georgetown started a revolution in the sport and fundamentally changed the way schools approach their meets.

The first inauguration of the event boasted 1200 attendees, a DJ, a dance troupe, and overflow seating in the gym with another DJ and large screens displaying the events. All of a sudden, teams and administrators across the country realized that swim meets didn’t need to be boring. College football teams host tailgates, and students camp outside college basketball stadiums for days leading up to the first game… Why can’t swimming be the same?

Since Howard reenergized dual meets, we have seen other schools follow their lead. From beer gardens to light shows to cannonball contests, schools are pulling out all the stops to make swimming fun for even the most casual fans. In an era where Olympic sports programs are getting cut all over the country, it is becoming increasingly important for swim teams to prove that they can bring in revenue, and Howard is responsible for showing teams that.

Howard isn’t just known for their influence on the spectator aspect of the sport. They are also the only HBCU with a varsity swimming program, and their head coach is one of very few black head coaches in college swimming.

Their 30-minute episode highlights their head coach Nicholas Askew and his mission to bring swimming to everyone, regardless of their race. Howard is achieving this goal through their swim camps centered on education for athletes and parents. Swimming is a life-saving skill, and Askew highlights the importance of everyone learning, and the impact of representation on making this possible.

The episode and the rest of the series are available to watch on the PBS website and on YouTube.

The Bison are back in action Saturday the 16th vs Mount St. Mary’s at their home pool for their Fan Appreciation Day.