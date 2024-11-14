2024 IHSA Girls State Meet Preview: Georgia Recruits Nawrocki and Beu Looking to Defend Titles

2024 GIRLS IHSA STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Prelims: Friday, November 15, 2024

Finals: Saturday, November 16, 2024

FMC Natatorium, Westmont, IL

SCY (25 Yard)

The Illinois High School Association (IHSA) will be hosting its Girls State Championships this weekend at the FMC Natatorium in Westmont. Prelims of swimming and diving will take place on Friday, while finals will be on Saturday. Last year, Aurora (Rosary) won the state title, while Winnetka (New Trier) came in 2nd after winning the meet the previous 2 years.

Aurora (Rosary) has some bright spots on the roster, which could help them defend their title. University of Georgia recruit Elizabeth Nawrocki is the defending champion in the 100 breast, having won the event in 1:00.98 last season. Nawrocki enters this meet as the top seed, having clocked a 1:01.81 this past weekend at her Sectional meet. Nawrocki holds a career best of 1:00.89, which she swam in prelims of the state meet last year.

Nawrocki also came in 5th in the 200 IM last year with a 2:04.00, and comes in this year seeded 3rd with a 2:03.10. That ought to be a great event for Rosary, as freshman Paige Kowal comes in as the top seed with a 2:02.19. That time, which is from the Sectional meet last weekend, stands as Kowal’s personal best in the event. Kowal and Nawrocki are club teammates as well, both swimming for the Academy Bullets.

While Kowal is the top seed in the 200 IM, Saint Charles North senior Izzy Beu is looking to defend her title in the event. She’s only seeded with a 2:02.74 coming into the meet, however, Beu won the event last year with a speedy 1:58.37. Like Nawrocki, Beu is a Georgia recruit.

Kowal is also the 3rd seed in the 500 free with a 4:55.87. Buffalo Grove HS junior Ella Houston is the top seed in the 500 with a 4:50.70. That time stands as her career best in the event as well.

Another swimmer to keep an eye on is Whitney Young senior Isabella Chow. A Northwestern recruit, Chow enters the meet as the top seed in the 50 free, having gone 22.86 at her Sectional meet last Saturday. That performance was nearly a personal best for Chow, who has been as fast as 22.75 in her career. The 50 free looks like it could be a great race, as Stevenson sophomore Aria Grossenbach comes in with a 22.92 from last weekend, while New Trier senior Marin Shimkus comes in as the 3rd seed with a 22.93 from her Sectional. Shimkus is a Tulane recruit.

It looks like the 100 free should be a great race as well. Grossenbach is the top seed there after swimming a career best 49.74 last weekend at her Sectional meet. O’Fallon junior Alyssa Albertyn was under 50 seconds last weekend as well, coming in as the 2nd seed with a 49.94. Chow will be in the mix there as well. She’s seeded 3rd with a 50.61, however, Chow holds a personal best of 49.86 in the event.

Albertyn is also notably the top seed in the 200 free by nearly a second, coming in seeded with a 1:48.65.

The 100 back is shaping up to be an exciting one too. New Trier senior Tierney Lenahan, a Duke recruit, leads the way heading into the meet after going 54.42 last weekend. Shimkus is close behind entering with a 54.64. While it’s close coming in, Lenahan holds an advantage, as she holds a career best of 52.78 in the 100 back, while Shimkus’ 54.64 is her personal best.