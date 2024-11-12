Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

WATCH: Matt King Swims 19.2 50 Free in a BRIEF at end of Practice

On Monday afternoon at the end of a power workout, US Olympian Matt King dove a 50 free in a brief, clocking a 19.2. Although King isn’t competing for Indiana this semester, he is still training with the team and preparing to race at the 2024 Short Course World Championships in Budapest, then will join the college team in the spring.

Dan
2 minutes ago

Nice.

Neve Stolan
1 hour ago

I guess IU went to Texas with an 80% strength team, explains why they got their butts kicked

Hmm
1 hour ago

Joe Schooling is not impressed….

