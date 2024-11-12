WATCH: Matt King Swims 19.2 50 Free in a BRIEF at end of Practice

On Monday afternoon at the end of a power workout, US Olympian Matt King dove a 50 free in a brief, clocking a 19.2. Although King isn’t competing for Indiana this semester, he is still training with the team and preparing to race at the 2024 Short Course World Championships in Budapest, then will join the college team in the spring.
Coleman Hodges
by Coleman Hodges 3
November 12th, 2024
In This Story
3
Leave a Reply
3
Nice.
I guess IU went to Texas with an 80% strength team, explains why they got their butts kicked
Joe Schooling is not impressed….