2024 Florida High School 2A Roundup: Regions Highlights & State Qualifiers

2024 FHSAA 2A REGION CHAMPIONSHIPS

Florida’s 2A schools competed across four Region Championships last week, with the top performers earning qualification into the State Championships on Saturday, Nov. 16.

Mater Lakes Academy was the lone school to sweep their region meet, doing so in Region 4 with the boys’ repeating as champions. Also earning repeats were the Bishop Kenny boys in Region 1, the Titusville boys in Region 2, and the Academy of Holy Names girls in Region 3.

FHSAA CLASS 2A REGION CHAMPIONS

Region 1: Stanton (Jacksonville) girls, Bishop Kenny boys

Region 2: Satellite (Satellite Beach) girls, Titusville boys

Region 3: Academy of the Holy Names girls, Estero boys

Region 4: Mater Lakes Academy girls, Mater Lakes Academy boys

CLASS 2A REGION HIGHLIGHTS

Girls

Academy of the Holy Names senior Isabella Dieffenthaller highlighted the action at the Region 3 Championships, posting the fastest times overall in the 50 free (23.42) and 100 free (49.99).

The Brown commit set a lifetime best with her swim in the 100 free, dipping under her previous mark of 50.14, while in the 50 free she narrowly missed her PB of 23.21 set en route to winning the 2A state title last year. She also won the 100 free title in 2023 in 50.16.

Dieffenthaller’s younger sister, sophomore Catherine Dieffenthaller, set best times en route to winning the 100 breast (1:04.12) and placing 2nd in the 200 IM (2:10.48) at the Region 3 meet for Holy Names, with her 100 breast time seeding her 2nd overall heading into the state championships.

Also performing well for Holy Names was sophomore Sonja Petrov, who won the 100 fly at the Region 3 meet in a best time of 55.93, making her the top seed for the state championships. She was also the runner-up to C. Dieffenthaller in the 100 breast (1:04.77) in a PB.

Outside of the Holy Names swimmers, the other top swimmer at Region 3 was Robinson senior Adeline Cloutier, who won the 100 back in 56.22, the fastest time overall, and was also 2nd in the 100 fly (56.10). Last season, the UNC commit was the runner-up in both events at the state championships.

Another set of sisters, Jeneseys Amores and Jia Amores, highlighted the action at the Region 4 meet representing Mater Lakes Academy.

Jia Amores, a freshman, won the 100 back (57.39) and 100 fly (55.14) in new lifetime bests, with the 100 fly swim ranking her 1st across the Regions in 2A.

A junior, Jenesesys Amores was fastest in both Region 3 and overall in the 200 free, clocking 1:54.21.

Mater Lakes also saw wins come from Anais Gedeon in both the 50 free (23.68) and 100 free (53.15) at Region 3, with the 50 free swim ranking her 2nd heading to the state meet.

The top performance at Region 1 came from Fernandina Beach senior Neriah Giedrys, who posted the top time overall in the 100 breast in 1:03.38, a new personal best.

Eastside High School sophomore Elise Panna swept the 100 free (52.80) and 100 back (56.94) at Region 1, with the 100 back swim making her the #2 seed for the state meet.

The lone top time overall produced at Region 2 came from Vanguard senior Campbell Stever, who clocked 5:04.60 in the 50 free to lead all swimmers.

The Villages High School junior Lara Braganza was also a standout at the meet, winning the 200 free (1:54.41) and 100 fly (55.96) in lifetime best fashion, seeding her 2nd and 3rd, respectively, heading into the state championships.

Boys

Arguably the top male performer from the 2A Region meets was Seminole sophomore Joseph Campagnola, who was dominant at the Region 3 Championships with two wins.

Campagnola set a new lifetime best of 1:48.52 in winning the 200 IM, and also topped the 100 back in a season-best of 49.33, both earning him the top seed for the state championships.

At the Region 1 Championships, Bishop Kenny juniors Carter Wright and Liam Roberts helped guide the team to victory, combining for three individual wins and one runner-up finish.

Wright, an Alabama commit, won the 50 free (21.26) and 100 back (49.58), seeding him 1st and 2nd respectively for the state champs, and he added a PB of 22.62 in the 50 back leading off the 200 medley relay.

Roberts won the 100 breast (58.38) in a tight battle with Stanton’s Mitchell Chao (58.88), seeding them 1-2 for the state championships, while Roberts added a 2nd-place finish in the 200 IM (1:57.53). Both swims for Roberts were personal bests.

Another standout at Region 1 was West Nassau senior Brody Singley, an Auburn commit who won the 200 free (1:41.85) and 100 fly (50.47), seeding him 3rd and 2nd, respectively, for the state championships.

The Region 4 Championships saw Mater Lakes Academy senior Alfredo Dominguez post the top times overall in the 200 free (1:41.06) and 100 fly (49.91), while Mast Academy’s Gabriel Martinez was close behind for the #2 time overall in the 100 fly (50.43).

Other top swims that came out of the Region 4 meet were Mast Academy sophomore Jake Kotz-Agramonte in the 100 free (46.91), and American Heritage Plantation senior Alessandro Pereira in the 500 free (4:36.67). Both were new best times.

The top performer at the Region 3 Championships was Titusville senior Brayden Hunt, who swept the 50 free (21.49) and 100 free (47.70).

See all qualifiers for the 2A State Championships here.