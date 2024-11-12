Wyoming Adds CIF State Finalist Ella Lesnever For 2025

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Sprint specialist Ella Lesnever has committed to continuing her studies and swimming career at the University of Wyoming starting in the fall of 2025. She currently trains with Rose Bowl Aquatics and attends Blair High School in California.

“I’m so excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at the University of Wyoming! A huge thank you to my Rose Bowl coaches, Andrew, Hector, Katherine, Cameron and Anika, for their unwavering support and guidance throughout my journey. You have all played a crucial role in helping me reach this milestone. I am equally thrilled to work with my future coaches, Dave and Kristin, at Wyoming. I’m so thankful for this opportunity and can’t wait to see what we will achieve together! To my incredible family, friends, teachers, and mentors, thank you for believing in me and supporting me every step of the way. Your encouragement means the world to me. I can’t wait to be a Cowgirl! GO POKES!”

Lesnever was a finalist in the 100 free at the 2024 CIF State Championship (SCY), where she posted a time of 50.57 and placed 8th overall. She also ranked 9th in the 50 free with a time of 23.49. At the CIF-SS Division 4 Championship (SCY), Lesnever claimed two titles, winning the 100 free in 50.25 and the 50 free in 23.17, both of which were lifetime bests.

Lesnever recently earned a spot in the ‘C’ final of the 50 free at the Futures Championship in Sacramento (LCM) this past summer. In the final, she achieved a personal best of 26.71, placing first in her heat. She also set a best in the 100 free (57.97) at the Speedo Grand Challenge (LCM) in May.

In 2023, Lesnever won the CIF-SS Division 3 Championship (SCY) in the 50 free with a time of 23.76 and finished 2nd in the 100 free (52.26). She was also a champion at the 2022 CIF-SS Division 4 Championships, where she posted a time of 24.52 in the 50 free and placed 2nd in the 100 free (53.53).

So far, Lesnever has held the top times in the 50 free and 100 free for Blair High School all three years she has been attending.

Top SCY Times

50 Free – 23.17

100 Free – 50.25

200 Free – 1:53.92

100 Back – 59.44

100 Fly – 58.96

Wyoming finished 6th out of nine teams at the 2024 Mountain West Conference Championships on the women’s side, which was a downturn compared to the previous season, when they ranked 3rd. Tara Joyce, now a sophomore, was a champion at the conference championships last year in the 200 free (1:46.11). She also placed 3rd in the 100 free with her time of 48.99, the fastest time in the event for Wyoming last season.

Lesnever’s best 100 free time (50.25) would have earned her a spot in the ‘B’ final at last year’s Championships. Her 50 free time (23.17) would also have qualified her for the ‘B’ final. For the 2023-2024 season, she would have ranked 2nd on the team in the 50 free behind Joyce (23.01), and 3rd in the 100 free, behind Joyce and Carly Palmer (49.38), who is a senior this year.

Lesnever has the potential to make a big impact upon her arrival at the University of Wyoming. In fact, before the 2023-2024 season, she would have held the fastest 100 free time on the team for the previous four seasons (2019-2020 through 2022-2023).

She will join Raiden Harris, Sienna Hawbaker, Isla Hardie, Rose Jones, Emma Aumaugher, Isabelle Henderson, and Katherine Beauchene in arriving at Wyoming in 2025. Jones could also strengthen the sprint group with her 100 free time of 51.49, and Harris could do the same with her time of 51.67.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster