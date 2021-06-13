Josh Parent Drops 2 Seconds in 400 IM, Rises to #10 All-Time 15-16 Boys

2021 U.S. OLYMPIC SWIMMING TRIALS

The 2nd heat of men’s 400 IM saw 3 lifetime bests, including a 4:21.90 from 16-year-old Bluefish swimmer Josh Parent. 4:21.90 marks a personal best by 1.99 seconds, and moves Parent up to #10 all-time in the boys 15-16 400 IM rankings. It’s a significant jump for Parent, who was previously 23rd in the age group.

Parent bumps now-Indiana swimmer Mikey Calvillo out of the top 10 with the performance, and he now sits behind a truly star-studded list of American men’s swimmers.

Here is the current all-time top 10 for 15-16 boys 400 IM:

Of note, Parent was racing against 5 of the swimmers from this top 10 all-time list (Carson Foster, Jake Foster, Gunnar Bentz, Sean Grieshop, and Bobby Finke) in this morning’s prelims. Also of note, Michael Phelps, in addition to being the most decorated Olympian of all-time, is the World Record holder in the men’s 400 IM.