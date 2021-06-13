Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

SwimSwam HQ in Omaha is Addy’s Sports Bar & Grill on Capitol

Want to say hi to the SwimSwam crew this week in Omaha? You can stop by and see us between prelims and finals all week at Addy’s Sports Bar & Grill at the corner of 10th and Capitol.

Addy’s serves the best version of sportsbar food, with wings (try your tongue on the ghost pepper), burgers, sandwiches, pizza, salad, and more.

Plus, with 24 beers on tap, including local and craft selections, wine, fishbowls, and more, if you need to relax between sessions or wind down after finals.

We’ll have stickers starting Tuesday, so come by and grab one of those, or just say hi, talk about the meet, grab some food, and have a drink!

