JoJo Ramey Clocks LCM 200 Free PB on Day 3 of Pleasant Prairie Sectional

2022 CENTRAL ZONE SECTION 1 SPRING CHAMPS

March 10-13, 2022

Pleasant Prairie Rec Plex, Pleasant Prairie, WI

LCM (50 meters)

Results (on MeetMobile)

Top 5 Team Scores Through Day 3

COMBINED

Bluefish Swim Club – 1381 Phoenix Swimming – 1007 Barrington Swim Club – 592 Solo Aquatics – 388 Patriot Aquatic Club – 387

WOMEN

Phoenix Swimming – 717 Bluefish Swim Club – 585 Barrington Swim Club – 367 Patriot Aquatic Club – 231 Solo Aquatics – 218

MEN

Bluefish Swim Club – 796 Linn-Marr Swim Team – 299.5 Phoneix Swimming – 290 Empire Swimming – 239 Barrington Swim Club – 225

Fishers Area Swimming Tigers 16-year-old and Florida recruit JoJo Ramey kicked off Saturday night’s finals session with a win in the women’s 200 free, clocking a 2:03.58. That swim clipped her previous best of 2:03.81, which she swam last summer at the Speedo Summer Championships in a time trial. The performance also comes on the heels of Ramey swimming a new personal best of 1:46.24 at the Indiana High School State meet last month.

Empire Swimming 16-year-old Henry Amar swam a massive new personal best of 1:54.63 to win the men’s 200 free. Like, Ramey, that performance comes shortly after Amar swam a new personal best of 1:38.41 at his HS state meet last month. His previous LCM best was 1:57.75, a time which he swam last July.

Cody Vertin, a Barrington Swim Club 16-year-old swam an enormous personal best to win the men’s 200 breast. Verton clocked a 2:21.90, taking over 10 seconds off his previous best of 2:32.19, which he established last July.

SOLO Aquatics 16-year-old Anna Boemer won the women’s 100 fly by a full second, posting a 1:01.35. The swim was off her personal best of 1:00.64, which she swam last March. Barrington’s Griffin O’Leary won the men’s 100 fly, also while swimming a little off his personal best. O’Leary clocked a 55.56, touching just a bit off his best time of 54.95, which is from last April.

Other Day 3 Event Winners