JoJo Ramey Clocks LCM 200 Free PB on Day 3 of Pleasant Prairie Sectional

2022 CENTRAL ZONE SECTION 1 SPRING CHAMPS

  • March 10-13, 2022
  • Pleasant Prairie Rec Plex, Pleasant Prairie, WI
  • LCM (50 meters)
  • Results (on MeetMobile)

Top 5 Team Scores Through Day 3

COMBINED

  1. Bluefish Swim Club – 1381
  2. Phoenix Swimming – 1007
  3. Barrington Swim Club – 592
  4. Solo Aquatics – 388
  5. Patriot Aquatic Club – 387

WOMEN

  1. Phoenix Swimming – 717
  2. Bluefish Swim Club – 585
  3. Barrington Swim Club – 367
  4. Patriot Aquatic Club – 231
  5. Solo Aquatics – 218

MEN

  1. Bluefish Swim Club – 796
  2. Linn-Marr Swim Team – 299.5
  3. Phoneix Swimming – 290
  4. Empire Swimming – 239
  5. Barrington Swim Club – 225

Fishers Area Swimming Tigers 16-year-old and Florida recruit JoJo Ramey kicked off Saturday night’s finals session with a win in the women’s 200 free, clocking a 2:03.58. That swim clipped her previous best of 2:03.81, which she swam last summer at the Speedo Summer Championships in a time trial. The performance also comes on the heels of Ramey swimming a new personal best of 1:46.24 at the Indiana High School State meet last month.

Empire Swimming 16-year-old Henry Amar swam a massive new personal best of 1:54.63 to win the men’s 200 free. Like, Ramey, that performance comes shortly after Amar swam a new personal best of 1:38.41 at his HS state meet last month. His previous LCM best was 1:57.75, a time which he swam last July.

Cody Vertin, a Barrington Swim Club 16-year-old swam an enormous personal best to win the men’s 200 breast. Verton clocked a 2:21.90, taking over 10 seconds off his previous best of 2:32.19, which he established last July.

SOLO Aquatics 16-year-old Anna Boemer won the women’s 100 fly by a full second, posting a 1:01.35. The swim was off her personal best of 1:00.64, which she swam last March. Barrington’s Griffin O’Leary won the men’s 100 fly, also while swimming a little off his personal best. O’Leary clocked a 55.56, touching just a bit off his best time of 54.95, which is from last April.

Other Day 3 Event Winners

 

0
