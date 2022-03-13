18-Year-Old Kohen Rankin Roars to 52.36 100BR PB on Day 3 of Columbia Sectional

2022 Region VII Speedo Spring Sectionals

March 10-13, 2022

Mizzou Aquatics Center, Columbia, MO

SCY (25 yards)

Results (on MeetMobile)

Top 5 Team Scores Through Day 3

COMBINED

Empire KC Swim Club – 1707 Greater Omaha Aquatics – 1096.5 Parkway Swim Club – 1084 Northwest Arkansas Aquatics – 996.5 Springfield Aquatics – 766

WOMEN

Empire KC Swim Club – 734.5 Northwest Arkansas Aquatics – 676.5 Ad Astra Area Aquatics – 631 Springfield Aquatics – 606 Greater Omaha Aquatics – 570

MEN

Empire KC Swim Club – 972.5 Parkway Swim Club – 557.5 Greater Omaha Aquatics – 526.5 Tsunami Swim Team of K.C. – 505 Columbia Swim Club – 342

Empire KC Swim Club continues to have a chokehold over the team standings in Columbia. At this point, it’s clear they’ll win the combined and men’s team titles, and likely they pull out a win in the women’s standings as well.

King Marlin Swim Club 16-year-old Ryan Healy won the men’s 500 free convincingly, swimming a 4:26.88. The swim marked a huge personal best for Healy, breaking 4:30 for the first time in his career. He split the race well, swimming a 50.38 on the opening 100, then splitting 54.49, 54.55, and 54.54 on the next 3 100s. He then brought the race home in 52.92.

NC State recruit Aubree Brouwer picked up another event win on Saturday night. The Springfield Aquatics 18-year-old won the women’s 100 breast in 1:00.52.

Kohen Rankin, a Sioux City Seahawks 18-year-old, continues to have an incredible meet. Rankin clocked another breaststroke personal best, taking the men’s 100 breast in 52.36. As far as I can tell, Rankin isn’t signed with a college yet, but his performance last night would have been just short of what it took to qualify for DI Men’s NCAAs this year.

Empire KC 17-year-old Caleb Ellis won the men’s 200 fly in a new personal best of 1:46.94. The swim clipped his previous best of 1:47.07. Ellis was strong in the middle of the race, splitting 23.77 on the first 50, then swimming 27.25 and 27.77 on the 2nd and 3rd 50s, before coming home in 28.15.

Next up was the 50 back, where NC State recruit Casaundra Moses (Springfield Aquatics) won the women’s race in 25.09. Parkway Swim Club’s Cooper Scharff, a Wisconsin recruit, won the men’s 50 back in 22.20.

Other Day 3 Event Winners