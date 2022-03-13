Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Ohio State Women, Tennessee Men Win 2022 NIC Team Titles

2022 NATIONAL INVITATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP

  • March 10-12, 2022
  • Beacon Health Aquatic Center, Elkhart, Indiana
  • Short Course Yards (25 yards), Prelims/Finals
  • Results on Meet Mobile: “2022 CSCAA National Invitational Championship”

FULL MEET RESULTS

Top 5 Team Scores Through Day 3

WOMEN

  1. Ohio State University – 828
  2. Florida International University – 623
  3. University of Tennessee – 575.5
  4. The University of Akron – 544.5
  5. Rice University – 526

MEN

  1. University of Tennessee – 787
  2. Ohio State University – 670
  3. TCU – 661
  4. Grand Canyon – 535.5
  5. UCSD – 531.5

The Ohio State women and Tennessee men won the CSCAA National Invitational Championship titles on Saturday, both earning those honors convincingly.

The Vols kicked off the Saturday finals session with a win in the women’s 1650 free. Claire Nguyen won the event in 16:25.39, breaking the NIC meet record.

Tennessee freshman Asia Minnes grabbed another Vols win on Saturday, taking the women’s 100 IM, establishing a huge new personal best in the process. Minnes swam a 54.74, blowing away the 56.65 she had just set in the event 2 weeks ago at Kentucky’s Last Chance meet. With the swim, Minnes also broke the meet record.

Ohio State would go on to break 5 meet records during the final session of the meet. It started with the men’s 100 IM, where Pete Krusinksi swam a 48.35. Primarily a breaststroker, Krusinski took over the race on the back half.

Next, Thomas Watkins won the men’s 200 back, swimming a 1:42.80. He dipped under the meet record of 1:42.84 with the swim, also holding off Oakland’s Marko Khotynetskyi, the Horizon League champion in the event.

Ohio State senior James Ward swam a 42.88 to win the men’s 100 free, clocking a new personal best and a meet record in the process. Ward dipped under his previous best of 42.94, which was set at the Big Ten Championships just a few weeks ago.

Ward was also a member of Ohio State’s 400 free relay, which won in 2:53.15, breaking the meet record. Ward led off in 43.10, and was followed by Jay Johnson (43.66), Daniel Baltes (43.47), and Mario McDonald (42.92).

Morgan Kraus swam a huge new personal best en route to winning the 200 fly. Kraus clocked a 1:57.04, taking 5 seconds off her previous best in the event. She also broke the meet record with the swim.

Washington State 5th year Taylor McCoy ended her collegiate career with a win and a new program record to boot. McCoy, a 2021 NCAA qualifier, won the women’s 200 back in 1:55.86, breaking the Washington State team record with the swim. She swam a very evenly split race, splitting 57.84 on the first 100, and coming home in 58.02.

Other Saturday Event Winners:

  • Men’s 1650 free: Jake Narvid (TENN) – 15:07.25
  • Women’s 100 free: Tristan Harrison (OSU) – 49.63
  • Women’s 200 breast: Paula Garcia (Akron) – 2:11.33
  • Men’s 200 breast: Brett Champlin (TENN) – 1:55.43
  • Women’s 400 free: FIU (Hussey, Miranda, Gyertyanffy, Campbell) – 3:18.71

0
