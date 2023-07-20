Joel Rollings Named First Head Coach of MSOE Swim & Dive Program

Courtesy: MSOE Athletics

MILWAUKEE – The Milwaukee School of Engineering (MSOE) athletic department is excited to announce that Joel Rollings has been named the first head coach of the men’s and women’s swimming and diving programs.

“MSOE athletics is thrilled to start our men’s and women’s swim programs and being able to have someone with the success and experience that Coach Rollings brings to the university is especially exciting,” said MSOE director of athletics Brian Miller. “Coach Rollings knows the landscape of Division III as well as the swim world on a national level. He is an experienced recruiter and teacher, and someone that we feel will have the Raiders competing at a very high level in no time.”

Over the past 20 years, Rollings has worked with athletes at all levels, including student-athletes that went on to become Olympic Trials qualifiers. His most recent collegiate stop was at University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee which came on the heels of a 12 year tenure at University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. While with the Warhawks, Rollings coached two NCAA champions, 56 WIAC champions, 13 individual All-Americans, three All-American relay teams, and saw his teams break 92 school records. He earned WIAC men’s swimming and diving coach of the year three different times and earned the same honor on the women’s side twice.

“I would like to thank Brian Miller and Tim Valley for the opportunity to build and develop the first NCAA Division III swimming and diving program at Milwaukee School of Engineering,” said Rollings. “I would also like to thank Janice McKeith for all of her work in creating the current club team which we are building off of. I’m looking forward to seeing what we can accomplish in the upcoming days, weeks, and years at MSOE.”

MSOE men’s and women’s swimming and diving will practice and compete at Nicolet High School in Glendale, Wis.

Interested student-athletes can find out more by filling out a prospective athlete form by clicking here.