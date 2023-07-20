Indiana Women’s Water Polo Coach McInerney Signs Contract Extension

Courtesy: Indiana Athletics

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana University and Indiana head water polo coach Taylor McInerney have agreed to a five-year contract extension through 2027-28 while Candyce Schroeder has been elevated to associate head coach.

McInerney enters her fifth season as head coach in 2024, coming off a season in 2023 as she led the program to its most wins since 2018. Her Hoosier programs have been consistently ranked in the CWPA Top 25 poll during her tenure while securing wins in the MPSF Tournament for the past two seasons.

She has helped guide five players to nine ACWPC All-American honors, four players to six All-MPSF teams and a total of 37 MPSF All-Academic team honorees. McInerney spent two seasons as assistant coach before being elevated to head coach in 2019-20. She is also an assistant coach with the USA youth national team through 2024.

“I am honored and humbled by the support of our athletic department, and for the opportunity to continue leading our growing program,” McInerney said. “This is not an opportunity I take lightly and want to thank Scott Dolson for his support.”

Schroeder enters her third season with the Hoosiers, returning to her alma mater under McInerney in 2021. She primarily works with the team’s centers and heads up the program’s recruiting efforts. Additionally, Schroeder oversees the scout team and leads player film sessions. Under her instruction, three players have earned a combined seven ACWPC All-American honors and three All-MPSF selections.

“IU Athletics provides world class resources for our student athletes that are truly unrivaled in women’s water polo,” McInerney said. “This includes the promotion of Candcye Schroeder on our staff. Candyce first elevated the team as an athlete, and now aids to our success a masterfully tactful, supportive and well-respected coach. We will continue to strive for success and aim to improve every single day.”

