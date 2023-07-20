Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Summer Shines In Funkita

Courtesy of Way Funky Company, a SwimSwam partner.

Canadian star Summer McIntosh may be set to light up the water in Tokyo in just a few days, but earlier this year she lit up the pool at her training base in Sarasota in the latest swimwear collection from Australian swimwear brand Funkita.

At 16, Summer has injected an incredible buzz into the swimming world and with her warmth, calm temperament and infectious smile she has inspired many young swimmers to chase their dreams in and out of the pool.

Summer wears the latest swimwear from the Funkita Light The Fire collection now available. We can’t wait to see Summer light the fire in Tokyo too!

Summer wears Cher in the Funkita Strapped In One Piece

Summer wears Spin The Bottle in the Funkita Single Strap One Piece

Summer wears Full Bloom in the Funkita Tie Me Tight One Piece

Summer wears Whip Lash in the Funkita Single Strength One Piece

Summer wears Cubie Jubie in the Funkita Tie Me Tight One Piece

Summer wears Cher in the Funkita Swim Crop Bikini Top and Brief

Summer wears Beat It Black in the Funkita Strapped In One Piece

Summers wears Rain Down in the Funkita Strapped In One Piece

The new Funkita Light The Fire collection is available online at www.funkita.com

www.funkita.com

CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW FUNKITA ON INSTAGRAM

In This Story

Comments are closed.

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!