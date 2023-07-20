UNCW Swim & Dive Announces 2023-24 Schedule

Courtesy: UNCW Athletics

WILMINGTON, N.C. – UNCW head swimming and diving coach Bobby Guntoro has released the program’s schedule, which includes four home meets, for the upcoming season.

Link to 2023-24 Schedule

The Seahawks open the season with two home meets against SEC members South Carolina (Sept. 29) and Tennessee (Oct. 6) before visiting Old Dominion and William & Mary on Oct. 13-14, respectively.

UNCW will also host North Carolina on Oct. 20 and Davidson on Jan. 13. The Davidson meet will also be Senior Day for the program

October will be a busy month for the Seahawks as they compete in five meets with the final coming at Duke on Oct. 28.

The CAA Championships will be held at the Hampton Aquaplex in Hampton, Va.

The NCAA women’s championship will be Mar. 20-23 in Athens, Ga., while Indianapolis will host the men’s championships on Mar. 27-30.