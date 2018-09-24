Jessie Fraley Announces Verbal Commitment to Ball State

Martinsville, Indiana’s Jessie Fraley has announced via social media her intent to swim at Ball State University next fall.

“SOOO EXCITED, THANKFUL & PROUD to announce my verbal commitment to Ball State University! I will be a Card next fall and begin my new journey with an amazing group of people who I get to call my team! So thankful for everyone who helped me get here! #ChirpChirp”

Fraley is a senior at Franklin Regional High School; she swims year-round for Franklin Regional Swim Team and is coached by Zach DeWitt at both. Fraley contributed to FRHS’s historic 4th-place team finish at the 2018 IHSAA State Championships last February. She scored at 16th in the 100 back (57.84) and as part of the runner-up 200 medley relay (26.84 leadoff backstroke split) and 8th-place 400 free relay (53.00 split); both relays set new school records. She also swam the 500 free in prelims and finished 18th overall. While Fraley has been on the Franklin Regional team, they have risen from 14th in 2016 to 12th in 2017 to 4th in 2018.

After notching PBs in the 50/100 back and 500 free during high school season, Fraley improved her lifetime bests in the 100 fly and 200 IM at Indiana Senior Short Course Champs in March, then in the LCM 100/200 free, 100 breast, and 200/400 IM during the summer of 2018.

She will join a backstroke group at Ball State that is led by current junior Anne Vormohr, with whom she will have one year of overlap. Fraley would have scored in the B final of the 100 back, along with Vormohr, at 2018 MAC Championships. Vormohr also made the B final of the 200 back.

Top SCY times:

50 back – 26.84

100 back – 56.56

200 back – 2:04.61

200 IM – 2:09.24

500 free – 5:02.99

SOOO EXCITED, THANKFUL & PROUD to announce my verbal commitment to Ball State University! I will be a Card next fall and begin my new journey with an amazing group of people who I get to call my team! So thankful for everyone who helped me get here! #ChirpChirp @BallStateSwim pic.twitter.com/3dhXpKwKge — Jessie Fraley (@FraleyJessie) August 31, 2018