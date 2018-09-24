Fountaine Splits 50.9 100 Free As Washington State Downs San Diego

Washington State vs University of San Diego (Women’s Meet)

Saturday, September 22nd

University of San Diego, San Diego, CA

Short Course Yards

Results

Team Scores

Washington State – 129 San Diego – 122

The day after facing San Diego State and Nevada in a relay meet, the Washington State Cougars stuck around in California to compete against the University of San Diego Toreros. Washington State squeked out the win by 7 points, winning 10 of 16 events, and overcoming their lack of divers.

Keiana Fountaine, a Washington State freshman, posted some pretty impressive early season sprint freestyle times, claiming victory in the 50 free, 100 free, and 400 free relay. In the 50, Fountaine touched the wall 1st in 24.49. She followed it up with a win in the 100 free, where she touched in 52.30. Then, she doubled down on that 100 free, anchoring the Washington State 400 free relay (3:32.88) to victory with a 50.99 split. Fountaine boasts personal best of 23.78 and 51.48 respectively, marking some encouraging early Fall performances.

Mackenzie Duarte (Washington State) claimed victory in both the breaststroke events. Duarte, a Sophomore, posted a 1:06.93, taking the event by nearly 3 seconds. She also split the race tightly, going out in 32.17 and coming home in 34.76. In the 200, Duarte swam a 2:22.49, winning by 6 seconds. Duarte has breaststroke personal bests of 1:02.83 and 2:15.68.

San Diego’s Alex Hubel touched 1st in the 100 fly, winning with a time of 56.11. She was out in 26.48 and back in 29.63. She then went on to win the 200 fly in 2:05.88, touching 1st by 8 seconds. Hubel’s best times in fly are 53.65 and 1:59.71, both of which are from this past season’s CSCAA meet.

Press Release – Washington State:

SAN DIEGO, CALIF. – The Washington State swim team took home a close one against San Diego, 129-122. The team recorded nine first place finishes overall.

Sophomores Mackenzie Duarte and Taylor McCoy and freshman Keiana Fountaine earned two individual events each. Duarte earned wins in the 100 and 200 breast, clocking in at 1:06.93 and 2:22.49, respectively. McCoy clocked in at 59.04 in the 100 back and 2:09.63 in the 200 IM. Fountaine earned first place finishes in the 50 and 100 free, touching the wall in 24.29 and 52.30, respectively.

“I am very proud of the Cougs; we had seniors and freshmen win events, it was a great meet for us,” said first-year head coach Matt Leach . “We had competed with great team chemistry today, it was great to see that process come through and for the overall result to be a win. As we continue, we will look at what we are doing regarding our technique and continue to focus on the process and journey. Go Cougs!”

Also garnering first place finishes were senior Jasmine Margetts and junior Ryan Falk . Margetts clocked in at 10:33.05 in the 1000 free, while Falk clocked in at 5:08.41 in the 500 free.

The 400 free relay team of Emily Barrier , Payton Bokowy , Chloe Larson , and Fountaine placed first in the event with a time of 3:32.88.

Press Release – University of San Diego:

SAN DIEGO – Impressive performances by Danielle Taylor and Alex Hubel were not quite enough to take down Washington State as San Diego dropped a 129-122 decision Saturday afternoon at the Sports Center Pool.

Hubel led USD with two first place finishes in the fly. She finished the 100 fly in 56.11 and the 200 fly in 2:05.88. Hubel was out-touched for first place in the 50 free by just eight one-hundredths of a second, posting a time of 24.57. Kailyn Evans finished right behind her with a time of 25.18, to place third

Taylor produced three top-three finishes, including a win in the 200 free. She posted a winning time of 1:55.75, two seconds in front of the next finisher. Taylor also finished second in the 100 fly, 57.97, and in the 100 free, 53.66.

MK Clancy put together a nice day with a third-place finish in the 200 fly, 2:14.03, and a fourth-place finish in the 200 yard IM, 2:15.16.

Mackenna Briggs led the Toreros in the 500 free finishing second with a time of 5:14.40.

Freshman Grace Potis raced well in one of her first collegiate dual meets. Potis finished third in the 1,000 free with a time of 11:02.76. She followed that race with a fourth place finish in the 500 free with a time of 5:27.21.

USD’s A-squad for the 400 free relay – consisting of Hubel, Maeve Murdoch , Briggs, and Taylor – produced a thrilling finish to the meet challenging WSU for the first place spot down to the final touch. However, the Cougars were able to edge the Toreros by four-tenths of a second. USD finished second with a time of 3:33.30.