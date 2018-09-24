Breaststroker Emily Pye Sends Verbal Commitment to LSU

Emily Pye of Maryville, Tennessee has announced her verbal commitment to Louisiana State University beginning with the 2019-20 school year. She will join fellow class of 2023 verbal commits Jolee Liles and Summer Stanfield.

“I chose LSU because I immediately felt at home upon walking onto campus. Coming from a small high school, the large university atmosphere with competitive athletics was exactly what I was looking for. The coaches and team were so welcoming and I can’t wait to be a part of this incredible program.”

Pye swims for Maryville Christian School and Tennessee Aquatics, where she specializes in breast, IM, and sprint free. She placed 4th in the 100 breast (1:03.98) and 10th in the 200 IM (2:09.73) at the 2018 TISCA High School Championship as a junior. The IM was a PB but her best 100/200 breaststroke times come from the 2017 Music City Invitational last November. She competed in the 100/200 breast at 2017 Winter Juniors East. At the LCM season-ending Southeastern Swimming LSC Championships, she swam the 50/100 free, 50/100/200 breast, and 200 IM and scored new times in all but the IM.

Top times:

100 breast – 1:03.05/1:14.36

200 breast – 2:19.57/2:45.09

200 IM – 2:09.73/2:30.81

50 free – 24.85/28.46

Pye has about a second to drop in the 100 breast to score at the conference level. LSU had a pair of breaststrokers in the B-final of the 100 at 2018 SECs: Olivia Paskulin and Summer Spradley; Spradley also scored in the C-final of the 200.