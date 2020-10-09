Jeffcoat Lowers Newly-Minted 50 Back NZL National Record

2020 NORTH SHORE SC INVITATIONAL

October 5th – October 10th

Sir Owen Glenn National Aquatic Centre, Auckland, NZ

SCM (25m)

Day 1 Recap/Day 2 Recap

Results: Meet Mobile

While competing on day 3 of the 2020 North Shore Short Course Invitational, 21-year-old Andrew Jeffcoat lowered his own newly-minted New Zealand national record in the men’s 50m backstroke.

Yesterday in Auckland the Pukekohe swimmer logged a time of 23.64 as lead-off on his squad’s gold medal-winning medley relay. That surpassed the previous national record of 23.77 Daniel Bell registered in 2009. Jeffcoat’s impressive relay outing was paired with the 100m back record of 51.02 Jeffcoat already put up on day 1 of this meet.

However, in the individual 50m backstroke tonight, Jeffcoat found a way to slice another .18 off of yesterday’s swim, ultimately hitting the wall in 23.46 for a new lifetime best and even lower national mark.

A New Zealand age record bit the dust tonight, courtesy of Brearna Crawford of Waitakere in the women’s 50m fly. 17-year-old Crawford punched a winning effort of 26.89 to get ahead of the field by over a second. In doing so, the teen overtook the previous NZL age record of 27.05 set by Sophia Batchelor in 2012.

Crawford now owns the NZL age record in the women’s 50m fly for 14, 15, 16, and 17-year-olds. She already took down the senior national record in the 100m breast earlier in this meet.