15-Year-Old Melissa Cowen Hits NZL 200 Breast National Record

2020 North Shore SC Invitational

October 5th – October 10th

Sir Owen Glenn National Aquatic Centre, Auckland, NZ

SCM (25m)

Day 1 Recap

Results: Meet Mobile

Reminder: Swimmers based in Auckland, New Zealand are not able to travel to the New Zealand Short Course Championships currently taking place in Hamilton due to coronavirus pandemic-related restrictions. Aucklanders are most likely able to join the fun on day 3, but in the meantime are running a concurrent meet entitled the North Shore Short Course Invitational.

Additional national records went down in Auckland today, as 21-year-old Pukekohe swimmer Andrew Jeffcoat wrangled up a 50m back lifetime best en route to gold. Stopping the clock in a time of 23.64, Jeffcoats’s podium-topping time overtook the NZL national record of 23.77 Daniel Bell put on the books over a decade ago.

Jeffcoat’s 23.64 new national standard pairs with his 51.02 100m back record he produced at this North Short SC Invitational yesterday.

Melissa Cowen, just 15 years of age, was another head-turner here, busting out the swim of her life in the 200m breaststroke. Stopping the clock in a mighty 2:23.47, Cowen finished nearly 2 seconds ahead of domestic rival Brearna Crawford, the teen who snagged the 100m breast national record en route to gold last night.

Splitting 1:09.30/1:14.17, Cowen’s 2:23.47 time obliterated the New Zealand national record of 2:25.17 Ciara Smith punched in 2017.

Finally, 24-year-old veteran Bradlee Ashby hit a new lifetime best in the men’s 100m IM, getting to the wall ahead of the field in a time of 52.73. That cleared first place by 2 solid seconds, with his time outperforming his own New Zealand national record of 53.06 from the 2018 NZL SC Championships.