IOC Meets with Milano Cortina 2026 to Discuss Sustainability for Winter Games

The IOC held a virtual Coordination Commission meeting today with the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics organizing committee. The Italian National Olympic Committee President Giovanni Malagò and Milano Cortina 2026 CEO Vincenzo Novari were also in attendance.

The organising committee (President of the Italian Paralympic Committee, Luca Pancalli; Mayor of Milan Giuseppe Sala; Mayor of Cortina Gianpietro Ghedina; and President of the Lombardy Region Attilio Fontana) updated the commission of their progress to achieve a sustainable Winter Games, in spite of the new norm created by COVID-19.

This is not the first time the IOC discusses sustainability in the Olympic Games. Back in April of 2020, Tokyo 2020 released its sustainability pre-games report; a follow-up to the initiatives undertaken throughout 2019. The report included things such as using renewable energy for the electricity used to power the Games, the use of hydrogen energy for torches and cauldrons, the reduction of carbon dioxide emissions, manufacturing podiums with post-consumer plastic packaging, and the use of the 3R’s (reduce, reuse, recycle).

After the meeting, chair of the Commission Sari Essayah said: “Milano Cortina 2026 has made considerable progress despite the challenges posed by COVID-19. The integration of Olympic Agenda 2020 and the New Norm into the project, particularly around the use of existing venues, will provide a sustainable legacy for both international sport and local communities within Italy. We are only at the beginning of our journey and, while there are still many key decisions to be taken, I hope that these Games will be held up as an example for future Olympic Winter Games.”

Milano Cortina 2026 President Giovanni Malagò also commented on the successful collaboration: “This was our first meeting, albeit virtual, after being awarded the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games at the IOC Session. Along with the staff headed by Vincenzo Novari, during these difficult months we have been working to shape the Organising Committee and these Italian Games through an innovative and sustainable approach. We are aware of the many important challenges yet to come, but we are ready to face them as a team, with the IOC and the Milano Cortina 2026 stakeholders, in order to deliver an unforgettable edition of the Games.”

Some of the developments the Coordination Commission heard about today was the adoption of an Olympic Law that dictates the organization and governance of Milano Cortina 2026, the addition of 50 new employees, and Milano Cortina 2026’s vision for the Games.

The Organising Committe’s strategy is environmental and social sustainability, as the Games will stimulate Milano Cortina’s economy. There was also talk about the creation of arenas, mobility infrastructure, and financially sustainable assets for tourism, for future generations.

The IOC stated: “The Organising Committee is focused on increasing inclusion, spreading the Olympic values across the country, promoting healthy lifestyles thanks to the practice of sport, and providing the territories with stronger major events management expertise.”

The last point that was discussed in the meeting was the venue. The group overseeing this is the Working Group, which consists of the Organising Committee, the local authorities, and the International Federations concerned. They are currently looking into the sustainability and legacy of the sliding centre and the speedskating oval.

Recently, the IOC has released a guide called “Sustainability Management in Sports” to help make sports organizations and their events more sustainable. It focuses on governance, engagement and transparency, while ensuring flexibility for situations involving culture, geography, and legal or economic contexts. There is also a four-step process outlined for setting priorities, delivering sustainability, and reviewing and reporting progress.

All of these measures are a part of the IOC’s “Sustainability Essentials” series, with the goal to make sustainability “business as usual” within the Olympic Movement.