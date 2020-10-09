SwimSwam Podcast: Mike Alexandrov on What Happens After Swimming

On the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

We sat down with breaststroking legend Mike Alexandrov. Alexandrov was once the fastest man in history in the 100yd breaststroke and represented Bulgaria at 2 Olympic Games before switching citizenship to the USA and spending many years on the American national team. After a long and successful career, Alexandrov shares how he moved into his life after swimming in the film titled “Afterlife”.

A short documentary, “Afterlife”, following Alexandrov’s end of his competitive swimming career, is currently screening online as part of The Newport Beach Film Festival and Academy Award qualifying Hot Springs Documentary Film Festival Oct. 9 – 17.

See the Afterlife preview here.

Music: Otis McDonald

www.otismacmusic.com

RECENT EPISODES

Opinions, beliefs and viewpoints of the interviewed guests do not necessarily reflect the opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints of the hosts, SwimSwam Partners, LLC and/or SwimSwam advertising partners.