Jeff Julian Hospitalized With Adenocarcinoma

Rose Bowl Aquatics and Cali Condors coach Jeff Julian revealed in his blog this week that he has been hospitalized with adenocarcinoma.

Julian was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer in 2015. At the time given between six months and a year to live, Julian joined a clinical trial of two immunotherapy drugs. Between that treatment and Julian’s well-documented commitment to hope and positive thinking, the longtime coach saw his cancer diminish by more than 90%.

Swimmers and swimming families banded around Julian, including through donations to #TEAMJeff. The coach, meanwhile, has tracked his journey and his experience with what he calls the Process of Hope in a blog, which you can read here.

This week, Julian shared some disappointing news on that blog. He began experiencing worsening gastrointestinal issues this summer, and a CT scan showed a 3-centimeter mass blocking his intestinal system. As of yesterday, Julian says, doctors have identified the problem as adenocarcinoma, a form of cancer that develops in the body’s glandular tissues.

He was admitted to the hospital on Sunday, and remains there. Julian says the next step is a bypass surgery that will allow him to eat and potentially leave the hospital for the time being.

“As always we focus on the things we can control and take the rest as information,” Julian writes. “This isn’t going to be as straight-forward as I was hoping, but it also isn’t going to change the final result. It just means that it is time for me to work my process, learn and adjust, and then keep fighting until I have the result I want.”

Julian was recently named the head coach of the Cali Condors, last year’s top-finishing American franchise in the upstart International Swimming League. The ISL’s season is set to begin in just over three weeks in Budapest. The Condors will instead appoint Jonty Skinner as head coach, with Brian Schrader, Allison Beebe and Sean Schimmel serving as assistants.