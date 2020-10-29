January Pro Swim Series Meet Moved From Knoxville to Richmond

USA Swimming has moved the January stop of its 2021 Pro Swim Series to Richmond, Virginia. That should be the opening stop of the series.

The coronavirus pandemic shortened the Pro Swim Series, cutting off a potential fall 2020 season opener. The series was originally supposed to open with November stops in Richmond and in Irvine, California, but those events were canceled as of early this month.

Knoxville, Tennessee has hosted the tour’s January event for a few years, but this year, that meet will move to Richmond. Here’s a look at the current Pro Swim Series schedule:

Current 2021 Pro Swim Series Schedule

Richmond, Virginia – January 13-16, 2021

San Antonio, Texas – March 3-6, 2021

Mission Viejo, California – April 8-11, 2021

Indianapolis, Indiana – May 12-15, 2021

The long course meters series should be a ramp up to the 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials, with all of 2020’s major summer meets (including the Olympics and Olympic Trials) pushed back a year amid the pandemic. Many of USA Swimming’s top national teamers are competing in the short course meters International Swimming League this October and November, and the Pro Swim Series opener could be the first long course meet of the season for many of those Olympic contenders.

The January stop will conflict with the established college swim season, though most years we see a handful of college swimmers compete in the early PSS stops for some long course racing experience.

The Pro Swim Series will require Olympic Trials time standards for athletes to be able to compete, though athletes with one Trials cut can make bonus cuts in other events. That should keep the meets on the smaller side as the pandemic has forced sporting events to regulate how many people can attend an event together.