James Guy breaks down his 2nd 200 free of the year (Video)

  0 Coleman Hodges | March 04th, 2017 | Arena Pro Swim Series, Britain, Europe, International, News, Video

Reported by James Sutherland.

MEN’S 200 FREE FINAL

  • U.S. Open Record: 1:44.10, Michael Phelps, 2008
  1. James Guy, Great Britain, 1:47.11
  2. Duncan Scott, Great Britain, 1:47.29
  3. Stephen Milne, Great Britain, 1:48.31

James Guy held off British teammate Duncan Scott for the win in the men’s 200 free, clocking a time of 1:47.11. That time improves his 4th ranked time in the world of 1:47.34, though doesn’t move him up any spots. Scott put up a 1:47.29 to move from 9th to 5th in the world.

Stephen Milne made it a British sweep claiming 3rd in 1:48.31. Recent Texas commit Drew Kibler picked up 4th in 1:49.47, and Japan’s Reo Sakata took 5th in 1:49.52. Another Brit, Timothy Shuttleworth, won the B-final in 1:50.03.

