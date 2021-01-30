Ivey Picks Up Cal Pool Record in 100 Fly (51.54), Helps 200 MR Hit ‘A’ Cut

Cal vs USC (Saturday Women’s Dual)

Saturday, January 30th, 2021

Spieker Aquatics Complex, Berkely, CA

SCY (Short Course Yards)

Full Results

Team Scores

Cal – 207 USC -119

Cal and USC finished out their women’s dual meet this morning, with Cal coming out on top in a 207-119 decision. Another 2 Spieker pool records fell today, both at the hands of Cal swimmers.

Cal picked up a 3rd NCAA ‘A’ relay cut this morning, swimming a 1:35.83 in the 200 medley relay. The swim marks the 4th-fastest in the NCAA this season, behind UVA, NC State, and Texas, and broke the Spieker pool record. Isabelle Stadden led the Bears off in 24.82, and was followed by Ema Rajic (26.70), Isabel Ivey (22.91), and Emily Gantriis (21.40).

Isabelle Ivey went on to win both the 100 fly and the 200 free, breaking the pool record in the 100 fly. Ivey posted a season-best 51.54 in the 100 fly, taking the race out in a scorching 23.90, nd coming home in 27.64. The swim puts Ivey 7th in the NCAA this season. She went on to win the 200 free with another season best of 1:44.93 after getting out to a 50.46 on the first 100. The swim makes Ivey the 6th-fastest in the NCAa this season.

Robin Neumann won the 500 free with a 4:40.02, touching first by over 8 seconds. The swim marked a season best for Neumann, and the 6th-fastest time in the NCAA this year. Neumann used a strong front half to establish her postion, swimming 2:47.02 on the first 250 yards, before coming home in 2:53.00 on the 2nd 250.

Isabelle Stadden posted the fastest split in the field on all 4 50s of the 200 back, finishing in 1:52.46. The time was well off her season best of 1:49.77, which currently stands 2nd in the NCAA this season. Stadden did go on to split 48.96 on the 3rd leg of the Cal B 400 free relay. That split comes in under Stadden’s personal best flat-start time of 49.48, and was faster than all 4 of the A relay splits. On the A relay, Robin Neumann led off in 49.02, with Alicia Wilson (48.99), Ema Rajic (49.12), and Ayla Spitz (49.00) rounding out the squad for a 3:16.13. The swim was under the NCAA B standard of 3:16.35, but would have been under 3:16 if we swap Stadden’s split with Rajic’s. Nonetheless, Cal’s 3:16.13 is still good for 8th in the NCAA this year.

Ema Rajic, after breaking the Cal record in the 100 breast yesterday, went on to win the 200 breast in 2:07.72. She got out to an early lead on USC’s Isabelle Odgers, splitting 1:00.01 on the first 100, compared to 1:01.91 from Odgers. Odger’s ultimately finished 2nd with a 2:08.94. Kaitlyn Dobler, who won the 100 breast for USC in pool record and NCAA ‘A’ cut fashion yesterday, did not compete in the 200 breast today, and swam the 50 free instead. Dobler came in 2nd in the 50 with a 23.02.

Isabelle Odgers went on to win the 400 IM decisively, clocking a 4:11.16. The swim marked 1 of 2 USC victories on the day, with the other coming from Nike Agunbiade in platform diving. Odgers used a speedy back half consisting of a 1:09.22 breast split, and 58.65 free split to pull away from Cal’s Sarah DiMeco (4:14.98).

Cal’s Elise Garcia took the 50 free in 22.38, establishing a new personal best. Eloise Riley was right behind Garcia, touching in 22.43, but swam the race exhibition.