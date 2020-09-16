IUPUI Lands “A” Final-Ready Breaststroker Logan Kelly for 2021

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Logan Kelly from Austin, Minnesota has made a verbal commitment to Indiana University–Purdue University Indianapolis (IUPUI) for 2021-22. Kelly is a senior at Austin High School who swims year-round with Atlantis Swimming Federation.

Kelly specializes in breaststroke, with a Winter U.S. Open standard in the 100 breast and a Winter Juniors cut in the 200 breast. He also swims IM and placed 3rd in the 100 breast (55.19) and 4th in the 200 IM (1:54.57) at the 2020 Minnesota MSHSL Class A Boys State Championships in February. In addition, he contributed the breaststroke leg (25.19) to the 2nd-place medley relay and anchored the 3rd-place 400 free relay (46.87), all of which helped Austin to a 6th-place team finish in the boys’ meet. Kelly holds school records in the 200 IM (1:54.57) and 100 breast (55.19) and the pool record in the 100 breast (57.43). His name is also in the Austin High School record books for the 200 medley relay (school and pool) and the 400 free relay (school).

Kelly had an outstanding showing last summer at a pair of LCM championship meets. First he improved his 100 free (58.02) and 100 back (1:07.95) times at the Minnesota Regional Championships. Two weeks later he notched lifetime bests in the 50 free (25.09), 100 breast (1:05.46), 200 breast (2:24.60), 100 fly (1:01.04), and 200 IM (2:15.57) at the Minnesota Swimming Senior Long Course State Championships. He came in 3rd place in both the 100 breast and 200 breast and also finaled in the 200 IM (8th) and 50 free (13th).

Top SCY times:

100 breast – 55.19

200 breast – 2:02.35

200 IM – 1:54.57

100 free – 48.07

Kelly’s best times will already make him an immediate impact player for the Jaguars. He would have been an A-finalist in the 100 breast and 200 breast, and about half a second shy of scoring in the 200 IM, at the 2020 Horizon League Championships, where IUPUI finished 4th of 7 men’s teams.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.